“Michael Jordan and Hornets don’t respect LaMelo Ball!”: ESPN’s Woj reveals shocking exclusion of star’s head coach choice, in latest finalists list

Charlotte Hornets potentially ignore LaMelo Ball’s thoughts on future head coach as finalists lists for the job is released

It isn’t tough to see why the Hornets may already be on thin ice, when it comes to the case of LaMelo Ball.

It was obvious within his first 10 NBA games, that he is a future superstar. Yet, he was given inconsistent minutes off the bench for quite some time during his rookie year.

In fact, many may forget it, but the biggest reason why he got to start, was simply because an underperforming Devonte’ Graham was simply injured. And only past this point, after seeing what he could do with an increased role, did the franchise think to give him an inkling of what he deserves.

Now, LaMelo Ball is a near-superstar level talent, who is also an All-Star in just his second season. You’d think that’s good enough to get the keys to the franchise, right?

Nope.

In fact, the team has been so harsh with him, that as Adrian Wojnarowski recently revealed, his choice for head coach wasn’t even given any serious consideration.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LaMelo Ball’s pick for head coach, Mark Jackson, is reportedly excluded completely from consideration for Hornets

In case you may not be aware, after the Hornets bowed out of the play in in embarrassing fashion once again, the franchise cut former head coach, James Borrego lose. And at the time, most Hornets fans cheered… justifiably so.

After the man’s shocking rotations, reported tendency to lose the locker room, and irrational hesitance to play LaMelo Ball, this seemed to be a step in the right direction.

Finally, the franchise seemed to be listening to their star. Finally, they seemed to be doing right by him. And given this trend, who knows? Maybe Mark Jackson could be in line to work with the Hornets next season.

Why, you ask? Well, take a look at the tweet below.

Jackson is popular among many active players…LeBron James is known to have interest in Jackson.. as does LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets vacancy.” (via @JakeLFischer) pic.twitter.com/FC9U35Qiaw — Hornets Culture 🐝 (@hornetsculture) May 3, 2022

But evidently, it was all a bit too good to be true, as Woj revealed with his latest tweet.

The charlotte hornets do not respect LaMelo Ball https://t.co/0pdBMheGoA — ReV (@KingFuseLit) May 3, 2022

To be fair, those aren’t bad candidates at all. But, could this be a sign of the franchise’s stubborn ignorance?

Could LaMelo Ball be shut out by his own franchise once again?

