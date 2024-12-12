“Don’t Have Any Idea How to Play Basketball”: Charles Barkley Isn’t Sold on the Rockets Despite NBA Cup Semi-Finals Berth

The Houston Rockets nabbed a narrow one-point win over Golden State in the NBA Cup Quarter Finals. This is their first win against the Warriors since February 2020, having lost to Stephen Curry & Co. 15 times on the trot. Despite the positive result, the Rockets’ performance wasn’t convincing enough for Charles Barkley, who lambasted them on ‘Inside the NBA’.

When Ernie Johnson asked Chuck if he was impressed by Houston after they eliminated the Dubs, the 1993 NBA MVP cut straight to the chase. “They don’t have any idea how to play basketball,” Barkley said.

“They got so much more talent than the Warriors, but that’s one reason I say, they got a great record [but] they’re not ready for primetime. Cause the refs had to give them this game tonight,” the former Houston Rocket added.

At the end of the Quarter Finals matchup, the Warriors held a one-point lead on Houston when all hell broke loose. Curry’s three-point attempt with 12 seconds remaining rimmed out and led to a loose ball situation. First, Gary Payton II and Fred VanVleet fought for possession before the ball rolled over toward Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

As both players wrestled for possession on the floor, Bill Kennedy would call Kuminga for a loose ball foul and award the Rockets two free throws. Green knocked them down and won his team the game, but the call was viewed with great contention as many believe that the situation only called for a jump ball.

“They got a bright future but, man, they’re gonna have to learn discipline, gonna learn how to take care of the ball, they’re gonna have to learn shot selection…Like, Jalen Green, he almost had 9 points again, except for those two free-throws,” Barkley added.

Houston is in a unique position, as they are currently 2nd in the Western Conference but have consistently struggled to look cohesive on offense.

The curious case of the Houston Rockets

After 25 games, Houston sits at 4th in the league, which most fans in H-Town would consider a success. However, their field goal percentage (44%) ranks bottom five in the league and their three-point efficiency (32.7%) is the fourth-worst in the NBA.

The Rockets’ offensive rating (111.9) ranks them 15th in the league, but thanks to their second-best defensive rating (105.1) Houston are still fifth in net rating this season. The only statistical category the Rockets have dominated is rebounds per game, in which they rank first (49.4).

Currently, they boast a roster that excels in various areas of the game, with Amen Thompson and Tari Eason bolstering their league-leading defense. But a revitalized Fred VanVleet and the usual greatness of Alperen Sengun are the only staples in Ime Udoka’s offense, as the rest of their young team has been inconsistent on that end of the floor.

Furthermore, they suffer from their depth too, as the Rockets have more talent than they can field. This has led to their third overall pick from the 2024 Draft, Reed Sheppard, being relegated to very few bench minutes so far.

The Rockets currently look like the Memphis Grizzlies from the past few seasons — tremendous regular season records that most teams know will not translate into the postseason. Their lack of an offensive identity and clear 1st option are hindering their ceiling at the moment. But that’s also why they have been linked with every major superstar over the past season.

Houston is one big trade away from becoming a regular championship contender in the West. Charles Barkley, who finished his career with the Rockets, is hoping that their identity forms sooner than later so they can break the city’s 30-year championship drought.