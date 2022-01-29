Basketball

“Don’t know how to explain plus-minus but I know minus is bad!”: Carmelo Anthony hilariously reacts to having the highest plus-minus in Lakers loss to the Hornets

“Don’t know how to explain plus-minus but I know minus is bad!”: Carmelo Anthony hilariously reacts to having the highest plus-minus in Lakers loss to the Hornets
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
4 years ago today NA CSGO made a Major history.
Next Article
"I really regret it"– Toto Wolff claims he is not proud of having war of words with Red Bull boss Christian Horner during 2022 season
NBA Latest Post
“Don’t know how to explain plus-minus but I know minus is bad!”: Carmelo Anthony hilariously reacts to having the highest plus-minus in Lakers loss to the Hornets
“Don’t know how to explain plus-minus but I know minus is bad!”: Carmelo Anthony hilariously reacts to having the highest plus-minus in Lakers loss to the Hornets

Carmelo Anthony admits that he doesn’t know what box score plus-minus is but knows that…