“First Time He’s Ever Scared Me”: When 27 Y/O Steph Curry Startled Father Dell Curry During a Broadcast

We all get a kick out of catching someone we know off guard and jumpscaring them when the moment calls. Whether it’s with a family member or a friend, the stunned look on their faces is usually priceless. Steph Curry once caught his father, Dell, off guard during a Hornets broadcast and videobombed him. The reaction he got out of his father was second to none.

Back in 2016, when Steph was working on his second MVP in two seasons, he was warming up pre-game against the Hornets and taking some patented shots. For example, he likes to end every shooting session with a 55-footer from the locker room walk-out tunnel- fun things like that. It’s this type of shot-making that has made Steph so much fun to watch over the years. His shooting seems magical at times.

But that’s beside the point. His father, Dell, who worked with the Hornets as a broadcaster at the time, thought his son was long gone to the locker room. Little did he know Steph was pulling a fast one on him and sneaking up on his dad. It was then that he got jumpscared.

“I was waiting for that to happen,” Dell joked. “You guys didn’t warn me!”

It was a hilarious reaction that Dell gave us. He said that it was the first time Steph had scared him and asked why his co-workers didn’t warn him. They told Dell that his son scared them just as much as him.

But while Steph got a scare out of his father in this video, there was a time when Dell also left his son speechless pre-game.

Dell Curry once nailed a half-court heave with Steph watching

Back in 2022, when Steph was working on winning his fourth NBA Championship, Dell surprised his son by casually hitting a near half-court 3-pointer. Of course, he was still working with the Hornets, so Dell had to hit the shot while wearing a suit. Which made it all the more impressive.

“I’m the originator!” Dell exclaimed. “As Tony Montana said, ‘Who started it? Me! That’s who.’”

Steph was in awe of his dad’s shot and couldn’t stop smiling because of it. Most likely because he banked the shot in and thought his dad got lucky. But also probably because he didn’t expect his dad to be able to hit a three in such formal attire. Even though Dell was one of the best shooters in NBA history, that’s hard for anybody to do.

It goes to show that the shooting runs in the Curry family genes. Dell’s skills transferred down to Steph and Seth. Now, one has to wonder how good of shooters their children are going to be one day. That type of skill isn’t learned, it’s passed down.