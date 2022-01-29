“I really appreciated Russell Westbrook’s performance tonight!”: Lakers head coach Frank Vogel acknowledges Brodie’s improvement just weeks after prior controversy

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel speaks on Russell Westbrook’s impressive performance in loss to Hornets

Have we finally entered the upswing of Russell Westbrook’s yearly cycle?

You know, the one where he seems to have lost all his talent at the start of the season and has the world coming down on him for it, a time, we believe, has passed. Then, in the middle of the season, he looks like he is back in the prime of his career, and can still compete with the best in the NBA, a stage we suspect he is at, right now.

And then, of course, there comes the eventual crash in the postseason, which is the reason why he has such a torrid reputation when it comes to the playoffs.

Getting back on topic here, Brodie had quite the game against the Charlotte Hornets. Despite the Lakers losing 114-117, he had 35 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists, and shot 12 of 23 from the field (52.2%), and 3 of 7 from three (42.9%).

This performance will come as a massive relief to most Lakers fans, given the abysmal performances he has turned in, in the past. But more than anything else, perhaps this performance will come as a relief to Russell Westbrook.

Why? Well, let’s get into it, shall we?

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel acknowledges Russell Westbrook’s positive performance during his post-game press conference

Remember when Frank Vogel had this to say about taking Russell Westbrook out in the final 4 minutes of a close game?

Yikes, they couldn’t have been good for Brodie to hear. So, with all the noise he has been hearing about himself, and even his head coach relinquishing his belief in him, at least in some degree, Russ’s world can’t have been the best place to be. And so, we’d imagine that what Vogel said after the Lakers’ most recent game will come as a massive relief for the man.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Frank Vogel says he “really wants to credit” Russell Westbrook for his leadership tonight. “He was very determined tonight.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 29, 2022

For the Lakers’ sake, we hope that the man can build on this performance despite the loss. God knows the fans of the franchise deserve it.

