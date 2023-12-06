“You Can’t Sing Unc”: Angel Reese Hits ‘Uncle’ Shaquille O’Neal With Harsh Reality Check, Wrecks Mid-Game TNT Fun

The NBA In-Season Tournament is down to its final quarterfinal. We’ve seen six teams battle it out for three spots in Las Vegas. LeBron James and his Lakers are hosting Kevin Durant and his Suns for the final ticket to Sin City. Shaquille O’Neal and Inside the NBA are busy covering the four quarterfinals. However, that doesn’t mean Shaq doesn’t take out time for his enjoyment.

Advertisement

We got the latest example of the same on his Instagram. Shaq put out a video of him lip-syncing to Free Smoke by Hodgepodge ft. Avery Wilson. However, Big Diesel captioned the post, “dat boy can sang”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0fqh8LMHPw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

While this was a very poor attempt at a lip-sync, no one could’ve expected Shaq to get called out by Angel Reese on his own post. Despite calling O’Neal ‘uncle,’ Reese did not shy away from mocking his attempt.

“you can’t sing unc”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1732245465469792568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It wasn’t only Angel who called out the big man. Others in his comment section also mocked his attempts. One commentator compared it to a Japanese subtitle sync, “This was a Japanese subtitled lip synch.”

Meanwhile, another called him out for his LeBron James-esque actions. “Don’t even know the words sir”

Advertisement

Despite the callouts, Shaquille O’Neal won’t stop his mid-game shenanigans at the TNT studio. Kenny Smith gave us an insight into the same a bit earlier this year.

Kenny Smith Spilled The Beans On Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley’s Mid-Game Actions

Inside the NBA is a great source of entertainment as well as analysis for basketball. However, we only see Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson before the game, at the half-time, and then after the game. Ever wondered what they do during the game?

During his appearance on the BigBoyTV podcast, Kenny Smith spilled the beans on what actually happens behind the scenes.

“Charles is watching the game halfway but he’s got like Law and Order, Crashing Fast…whatever, whatever.. Food Network…whatever’s on…hockey-he’s got his eyes on both.“

While Chuck is busy splitting his focus at two places, Shaq is one step ahead. He’s got multiple things happening, all at the same time.

“Shaq has like one eye-a quarter eye on the game, about half an eye-then he’s either DJing[or]…Five minutes later, ‘Oh this Papa John’s’…Like he’s doing multi-million dollar deals in the middle of the thing and he’s like, ‘Kenny, hold on, Should I get this three years for $28 million or two years for 19?‘”

We can surely add lip-syncing to songs and making reels to things Shaq does during games.