“First Guy That Ties His Shoestrings 100 Times in a Game”: LeBron James Reveals How Teammates Roast Him Over “Records”

LeBron James holds a host of NBA records, playing at an elite level for over two decades. Entering the league at just 18 years old, he gained a head start on his career compared to those who came out of college. This has allowed him to become the league’s all-time leading scorer, with a record 21 All-Star and All-NBA selections, as well as the most career minutes played. His teammates, incidentally, have a rather funny way of reminding him of his brilliance.

LeBron was also the first player to ever reach 40,000 career points, 10,000 career rebounds, and 10,000 career assists. He still holds every record for being the youngest to reach scoring milestones from 1,000 through 30,000 points. All in all, it is an incredible, GOAT-like résumé.

But while LeBron continues to put the finishing touches on his masterful career at the age of 40, he recently revealed that his teammates often tease him for holding so many records.

“My teammates make jokes with me all the time before I go out,” LeBron shared on Mind The Game. “They always say, ‘Well, there’s going to be another LeBron record tonight. The first guy that ties his shoestrings 100 times in a game! LeBron James!’ Like, they just say I hold every record.”

It was a funny revelation that was easy to imagine. LeBron later added that he hears even more jokes from his teammates from time to time.

“The first guy that runs out of the tunnel and doesn’t look down. It’s like there’s a record for everything,” LeBron joked.

In all seriousness, there is still one more potential record that The King can break before he retires. Last season, he set the record for career field goals attempted. But this year, he could achieve the most field goals made as well. He currently sits at 15,571, and the record is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 15,837.

Earlier this season, LeBron’s record of 1,297 consecutive games scoring 10 or more points came to an end. It is a record that should remain unbreakable in the NBA record books. At the very least, nobody will come close to sniffing it for quite some time.

Not to mention, should LeBron extend his career past this year, there is a possibility he could reach 45,000 career points. That record would be practically untouchable. A player would have to average 30 points per game for 15 to 20 seasons to reach that mark. And with the recent rise in player injuries, that seems like a bad bet to take.

At the end of the day, LeBron is called the GOAT for a reason. The Lakers legend’s longevity is hard to match on an NBA resume. He may not have won as much or as efficiently as Michael Jordan, but he has certainly ensured his place in the game’s history by being dominant for so long. He is a Mount Rushmore player, and we all need to appreciate his greatness before it is gone.