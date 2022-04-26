‘Madonna, your music is cr*p, can’t listen to this s*it:’When Dennis Rodman hilariously roasted his then girlfriend and pop icon

Dennis Rodman is widely remembered for his solid defense during the Bulls’ three-peat, however, he also had an interesting relationship with Madonna at one point.

In 1994, Rodman was in a relationship with Pop Queen after she reportedly was drawn to him after watching him play basketball. 1994 was before Rodman’s Bulls days. He was still with the San Antonio Spurs where he was in the midst of a career-high stretch of rebounding.

Rodman was the rebounding leader from 1991 to 1998, and in the 1994-95 season, he led the league with 16.8 rebounds per game, but that still wasn’t his career best. In the 1991-92 season, he averaged a career-best 18.7 rebounds per game, a mark that’s wildly impressive considering the kind of players that were in the league at the time.

“Dennis Rodman is one of the greatest rebounders & defensive players of all time. He played 169 career playoff games & averaged 10 rebounds per game.” — @getnickwright #WhatsWrightTop50pic.twitter.com/opnCiB5bJu — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) April 23, 2022

Dennis Rodman called Madonna’s music trash

Madonna showed up to one of Rodman’s games in LA, and she said that she was immediately drawn to him. The two had a wild and interesting relationship including one instance when Madonna wanted Rodman to fly out to impregnate her.

Per Rodman, “I picked up the phone and Madonna was like, ‘I’m ovulating, I’m ovulating. Get your a** up here’. So I left my chips on the table, flew five hours to New York and did my thing,” he said. “We got done and she was standing on her head in an attempt to promote conception—just like any girl trying to get pregnant. I flew back to Las Vegas and picked up my game where I left off.”

Additionally, Rodman never truly liked Madonna’s music, and he even called her music cr*p. You can watch the video here, and you can see that Rodman really didn’t like the pop icon singing to him.

Rodman had the following to say about his relationship after: “We had a nice little fling. That came and gone. Madonna didn’t influence me to be a fashion and creative guru. We came together in the perfect time. She was stagnating in her career, and I was coming up. We helped to motivate each other, going in the same direction at that particular time.”

madonna and dennis rodman for vibe magazine june/july 1994 pic.twitter.com/4lRG0vy643 — 女の赤ちゃん (@cart00nme) June 29, 2020

