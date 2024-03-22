“Don’t Realize How Impressive That Is!”: Gilbert Arenas Praises Zion Williamson Shredding 25 Lbs in 3 Months

Gilbert Arenas recently took to his show ‘Gil’s Arena‘ to praise New Orleans forward, Zion Williamson. Initially, Arenas had been very critical of the Pelicans star, as Williamson struggled to keep his weight in control. But this season, he has turned things around leading the Pelicans to the 5th spot, in a stacked Western Conference.

Advertisement

Talking about Williamson’s recent weight loss, Arenas pointed out,

“They don’t realize how impressive that is. During the season, I have never heard of it. I have never heard a player losing that kind of weight during the season, cause whatever (weight) we started training camp with, we usually gained weight during the season.”

Advertisement

It isn’t just difficult to lose weight during the season, it is borderline impossible. Arenas even mentioned how heavier players such as Boris Diaw would often cut- weight during the off-season, and would pile on weight as the season progressed. Agent Zero would also mention how factors such as traveling, late nights, junk food, and partying during the season lead to players usually putting on weight.

Adding to the laundry list of problems that celebrity athletes face, Williamson has also had a less-than-stellar experience with the media. After reports of Williamson being involved with adult entertainers hit the streets, the media were hounding him down. But Williams seemed to have taken the punches well, as the Spartanburg legend seems to be showing glimpses of greatness once again.

Stephen A. loves the new and improved Zion Williamson

Gilbert Arenas isn’t the only media member who has been very transparent with their criticism and praise of Zion Williamson. During a recent episode of ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show’, the veteran analyst gave Zion Williamson his flowers. Talking about Williamson losing over 25 pounds, Smith said,

“[Zion] is looking svelte, like he lost weight. He stayed off the burgers and the steaks. He ain’t hiding food under his bed from the team. The brother is focused. That Zion Williamson, I’ve got news for you, The New Orleans Pelicans can go to the Finals.”

Advertisement

As things currently stand, the Pelicans are 5th in the West with a record of 42- 27. Williamson, who is averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5 dimes, a game this season, is slowly morphing into the phenom he was at Duke many years ago. If Williamson can maintain and slightly increase his production during the playoffs, the Pelicans could pull off an upset this season.