“Don’t Really Care About A List”: Cam Thomas Confused By His Absence In ESPN’s ’25 Under 25′ Ranking

ESPN recently released a list of the best 25 players under the age of 25. As expected, the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, Zion Williamson, and other youngsters were featured on the list. But the rankings have been garnering even more traction due to the absence of Cam Thomas.

Thomas didn’t hide his feelings about being left off the list, making it clear he wasn’t thrilled. While he downplayed its importance, he understandably felt a bit disappointed. Further, the 23-year-old claimed that his peers recognized the skills and value he brought to the game.

“If you look at the numbers and what I do against everybody I play then there’s no debate or discussion… But I don’t really care about a list. As long as your peers know that you’re one of the best players then that’s all that matters to me,” Thomas said.

Cam Thomas on being left off ESPN’s Top 25 NBA players under 25: “If you look at the numbers and what I do against everybody I play then there’s no debate or discussion… But I don’t really care about a list. As long as your peers know that you’re one of the best players then… pic.twitter.com/pm8NtFL4ZD — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 4, 2024

The 6ft 4” guard has all the reasons to feel disheartened. He is in the midst of the best campaign of his career, averaging career-highs in all major stats – 24.7 points and 3.4 assists on 46.1% FG. The former LSU Tiger is also largely responsible for the Nets being placed within the playoff spot despite having a roster that many would consider underwhelming.

Even if the list was primarily focused on players’ future potential, Thomas still deserves a spot. He has shown consistent growth and improvement over the years, and his performances suggest he has the tools to become an All-Star-caliber player in the near future.

Thomas has been out for the past two weeks due to a hamstring injury, and it will be interesting to see how he responds to the list. Nets fans are surely hoping their young star uses the snub as fuel to elevate his game even further.