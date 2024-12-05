mobile app bar

“Don’t Really Care About A List”: Cam Thomas Confused By His Absence In ESPN’s ’25 Under 25′ Ranking

Advait Jajodia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) gestures during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Nov 24, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) gestures during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

ESPN recently released a list of the best 25 players under the age of 25. As expected, the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, Zion Williamson, and other youngsters were featured on the list. But the rankings have been garnering even more traction due to the absence of Cam Thomas.

Thomas didn’t hide his feelings about being left off the list, making it clear he wasn’t thrilled. While he downplayed its importance, he understandably felt a bit disappointed. Further, the 23-year-old claimed that his peers recognized the skills and value he brought to the game.

“If you look at the numbers and what I do against everybody I play then there’s no debate or discussion… But I don’t really care about a list. As long as your peers know that you’re one of the best players then that’s all that matters to me,” Thomas said.

The 6ft 4” guard has all the reasons to feel disheartened. He is in the midst of the best campaign of his career, averaging career-highs in all major stats – 24.7 points and 3.4 assists on 46.1% FG. The former LSU Tiger is also largely responsible for the Nets being placed within the playoff spot despite having a roster that many would consider underwhelming.

Even if the list was primarily focused on players’ future potential, Thomas still deserves a spot. He has shown consistent growth and improvement over the years, and his performances suggest he has the tools to become an All-Star-caliber player in the near future.

Thomas has been out for the past two weeks due to a hamstring injury, and it will be interesting to see how he responds to the list. Nets fans are surely hoping their young star uses the snub as fuel to elevate his game even further.

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His admiration for Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal pushed him to gain a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 22-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,500+ articles.

Share this article

Don’t miss these