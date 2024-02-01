“Had Some Great Moments Here”: Kevin Durant Responds to Nets’ Tribute Video After ‘Controversial’ Twitter Debate

Credits: Jan 31, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) converses with fans during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets met the Phoenix Suns for the second time this season. After winning the first game on the road, the Nets hosted the Suns at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This was the first time Kevin Durant returned to Brooklyn after he forced a trade from the Nets last season to play for the Suns.

Before the matchup, the Brooklyn Nets went on to honour Kevin Durant for his time spent with the team. The Nets franchise gave KD a tribute video at Barclays Center before both teams took to the court to battle it out.

By the end of regulation, the Phoenix Suns had defeated the Brooklyn Nets with a 120-136 final score. After the game, Durant was asked if he managed to watch the tribute video that was made to honour his tenure in Brooklyn.

While talking to the reporter, Durant said,

“I mean, I had some great moments here. A lot of stuff that flew under the radar but everybody in this organization, my teammates, we understood what that moment was like. Something I’m always gonna remember is playing here.”

In his homecoming game at Barclays Center, Kevin Durant made sure to lead the Suns past his former team. KD went off for 33 points while finding his teammates for 8 assists and nabbing 5 rebounds. He also had 2 blocks to finish the game, shooting a healthy 10-16 from the field, ending the night with a 62.5% shooting percentage.

The buzz around Kevin Durant’s tribute video from the Brooklyn Nets started a few days ago. A poll on X led to a debate about whether KD deserved a tribute from the Nets or not. And in the end, the Slim Reaper himself stated that it would be better if he did not get one.

But despite Durant’s request, he seemed quite happy to get one nonetheless and even went on to cherish his time spent in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant gets his flowers from the Nets

The question of whether Kevin Durant deserved a tribute video or not drew a lot of attention on social media. While most fans did not agree over the fact that KD deserved a tribute, one fan stated that the Nets might do it out of PR-related reasons.

This debate drew the attention of Kevin Durant himself who went on to reply to the tweets. KD tweeted, “Please don’t, the night will be better without it.”

Durant’s tweet drew another scathing reply from a Brooklyn Nets fan page which outright trolled the 13-time All-Star. Which, again compelled another reply from KD to cap it off.

Ahead of the matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns, Cam Thomas was informed how Kevin Durant was not interested in getting a tribute and even urged the same on social media. Thomas, who had spent a few years playing alongside Durant urged the Nets not to listen to him. Thomas went on to reveal that despite Durant’s pleas, he would want one and more importantly deserves one as well.

“KD just be trolling… I’m sure they’ll give him one. He did a lot here… He just be trolling. Don’t listen to Kevin.”

And at the end, fans got to see a small video of Durant’s highlights in a Nets jersey. Now whether KD deserved one or not is irrelevant since the Nets went ahead and gave him one anyway.

