“KD Just Be Trolling”: Cam Thomas Disregards Kevin Durant’s Pleas to the Nets to Not Give Him a Tribute Video

After his tenure with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant had a short stint with the Brooklyn Nets. Durant teamed up with a few other stars and led the Nets to numerous playoff appearances. So, when asked if Kevin Durant will get a tribute video from the Nets organization now that he is in Phoenix, former teammate Cam Thomas hilariously combated what KD said about the same.

A discussion broke out on X over whether Kevin Durant deserves a tribute video from the Brooklyn Nets. KD did not seem to have any interest in receiving one and asked not to give him a tribute video in case the Nets planned to do so.

But despite Kevin Durant’s request to not give him a video tribute, former teammate Cam Thomas said otherwise. Thomas believed that Durant would in fact want one and should also get a tribute from the Nets, given how much he did for the team during his tenure.

“KD just be trolling… I’m sure they’ll give him one. He did a lot here… He just be trolling. Don’t listen to Kevin.”

Kevin Durant’s time with the Brooklyn Nets may have been a short one but KD did have some highlight plays that could go down as some of the best moments in franchise history. That is one argument.

The other one could be that during his three-year stint with the Nets, Durant only contributed during the 2020-21 NBA season and the playoffs. That was the same year where the Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

So, the whole narrative on whether Kevin Durant deserves a tribute from the Nets comes down to one’s feelings toward him. Cam Thomas believes that KD deserves one whereas many fans online do not feel the same way.

Kevin Durant’s impact on Cam Thomas

Kevin Durant and Cam Thomas have shared a great friendship over the years. The two shared the court once during Durant’s time with the Brooklyn Nets. And even after KD left to play in Phoenix, Thomas and Durant have remained good friends to this day.

Cam Thomas had once credited both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for his development on the court. As per SportsIllustrated, Thomas said, “I learned a lot. I’d say they helped me with the speed of the game. They don’t let anything speed them up and have patience on offense.”

After their reunion this season, Thomas had nothing but praise for his former teammate. After the Nets defeated the Suns, Thomas spoke to the media and talked about his relationship with Durant and being teammates with the Slim Reaper.

“It was cool. I mean, coming into the league, you want to play against the guys like that (Durant). Obviously, I had the luxury of him being my teammate for a year and a half. So, you know, I’m thankful for that.”

The Brooklyn Nets will be playing the Phoenix Suns for the second time this season in their next matchup. However, this will be the first time Kevin Durant will be back in Brooklyn after he left to play for Phoenix this past offseason. So, will KD get a tribute video from the Nets franchise?