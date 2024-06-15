“Don’t Say Nothing To The Refs”: Luka Doncic Gets Sound Advice From Rookie Dereck Lively II

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and center Dereck Lively II (2) celebrate in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

After dropping the first three games of the NBA Finals, it seemed as if the Dallas Mavericks’ championship aspirations were over and done with. However, the team came back with purpose, defeating the Boston Celtics 122-84. After the matchup, Dereck Lively II sat down for a post-game press conference, revealing what advice he relayed to Luka Doncic that bolstered this turn-around.

Advertisement

During the post-game conference, Lively explained that he simply asked Luka Doncic not to go at the officials the first two times he got fouled. The rookie then promised his lead star that he’d get him open and make him more comfortable on both ends.

“The only things I told him is, ‘Look, going out there, the first two times you get fouled, don’t say nothing to the refs, that’s all I got. Just please don’t do that and I’ll make sure you get open, I’ll make sure you get more comfortable on the offensive end and the defensive end’

He then praised Doncic for being locked in on defense, and how important it was to all the other aspects of the game.

He’s locked in on defense, it just makes everything fall into place on the offensive end.”

Dereck Lively II on Luka Doncic: “He trusts us…The first two times you get fouled, don’t say nothing to the refs, that’s all I got. Just please don’t do that…” This leadership from Lively II is unbelievable and not common for a rookie. pic.twitter.com/6dXmusPVCr — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) June 15, 2024

Dereck Lively II’s advice ended up working wonders for Doncic and the Mavericks. When Lively asked Doncic not to go to the officials with any complaints, it allowed the four-time All-Star to get back in time to play defense and even led to him grabbing three steals in this game.

With Doncic focusing more on the game instead of seeking fouls and calls from the referees, the game came naturally to him. And in the end, Dallas went on to blow out the Celtics, defeating them by a huge 38-point margin.

The 6’7 guard also had an excellent game on offense as well. He finished the game with 29 points while shooting 46.2% from the field. That said, he also went 0-8 on three-pointers.

He also paired his 29-point 3-steal game with 5 rebounds, and 5 assists while only turning the ball over once in the 33 minutes of action.

Having received the right kind of advice from his incredibly mature rookie, Luka Doncic now seems to be in the zone. Due to this, a Dallas Mavericks side that looked down and out all series long up to this point now seems to have a vengeful look in its eyes.

The Boston Celtics would be best advised to shore up business in Game 5. If they don’t who knows what could come next in the 2024 NBA Finals.