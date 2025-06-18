“They’ll Kill You in the Streets”: 4x NBA Champ Explains What Makes Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic Different Than American Players

Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Throughout the past few years, numerous conversations have arisen regarding the differences between European and American players. Many people believe that players from Europe aren’t only bridging the skill gap, but also shifting the gap in favour of Europeans. The game of basketball remains the same on the Eastern and Western hemispheres. But the approach is different.

Advertisement

Four-time NBA champion John Salley has witnessed multiple eras of NBA basketball. He played in the 1980s and 90s, while watching the following eras closely as an expert on the game. European players didn’t thrive during his prime years in the league. Times have changed in 2025.

Salley sat down with DJ Vlad for a special interview. He would receive a question asking him for his opinion on what makes European players different from Americans. His response boiled down to one thing. Lifestyle.

“The main difference with some European players is you’re growing up in a battlefield,” Salley said. “The only time you get any relaxation is playing basketball. They don’t want to lose that opportunity.”

Salley’s statement can apply to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Although he didn’t grow up in a country riddled with war, Antetokounmpo didn’t receive any handouts. Giannis and his brothers sold sunglasses on a beach with his brothers to help their family get by.

Basketball was a luxury that he had to work effortlessly to be able to experience. This goes deeper than just Giannis. This approach to the game leads to an extreme love and pride that extends into their country.

“They don’t want to embarrass their countrymen, so they play at an intense level,” Salley said. Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic are perfect examples of Salley’s statement.

The two European stars will do whatever it takes to represent their country, even following a gruelling playoff run. After the Dallas Mavericks reached the 2024 NBA Finals, Doncic didn’t take any rest. He immediately travelled to Slovenia to join his countrymen to compete for a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

NBA fans recognize Nikola Jokic as a player who doesn’t show much emotion on the basketball court. However, during his time with Serbia, his reaction to winning bronze was far greater than his excitement at winning an NBA title.

There is a different level of emphasis toward the game, and it doesn’t just reside in the players. The way fans carry themselves requires players to have a level of heart within them. Salley experienced this firsthand.

“They’ll kill you in the streets in Europe,” Salley revealed. Winning and losing in sports are at a different degree in Europe in comparison to America.

Basketball fans will get to see the true extent of the gap between the two continents during the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. The new USA vs. World format will serve as a measuring stick to determine which side of the world is truly the best at basketball.