“Don’t Think I’ll Ever Look At Being Super Competitive”: Anthony Edwards Blatantly Admits To Not Knowing How To Fix The All Star Game

The 2024 NBA All-Star game was arguably one of the worst in the event’s history. The two teams combined to attempt 168 three-point shots and score 397 points, as the East won 211-186. No player on either team was interested in playing defense as the weekend fizzled out with a lethargic snoozefest. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards acknowledged the lack of effort from the players but noted that this is the future of the All-Star game.

Advertisement

During his post-game interview, the guard said,

“For me, it’s an All-Star Game, so I don’t think I will ever look at it like being super competitive. It’s always fun. But I don’t know what they can do to make it more competitive. It’s a break. I don’t think nobody wants to come here and compete.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3i-60xPFVX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Edwards had already foreshadowed that the All-Star game would be horrendous by outlining his intention before the game. He said,

“I’m just trying to use my left hand the whole game. I’m going to shoot it left-handed the entire game. It’s the All-Star Game. Ain’t nobody care about field goal percentage.”

The 2024 All-Star was only the second of Edwards’ career. His attitude towards it is a sign of how young players view the event. While they view earning All-Star nods as critical for leverage during contract negotiations, the players’ attitude and effort during the game will continue to remain lethargic.

Edwards’ admission should alarm bells in the NBA’s headquarters. One of the league’s future faces has admitted that the players have no interest in competing in the All-Star game. It’s time to make significant changes to the event to make it at least watchable for the fans.

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant once demanded changes to the All-Star format

Late Kobe Bryant is one of the most decorated performers in NBA All-Star game history. He earned 18 All-Star nods, which ranks third all-time, and scored 290 points, trailing only LeBron James on the scoring list. Bryant won four All-Star game MVPs and took it seriously. However, he had noticed that players had stopped caring about the event and warned the NBA that the format needed a facelift. In a Player’s Tribune interview in 2019, he said,

“I think the All-Star game in general needs a little revamping because it used to be competitive. Fans want to see the best pick-up game in the world. They want to see what happens when you put the best collection of basketball players on the planet. They play and go head up against each other. I mean, you guys play harder at a pickup game at UCLA, and it ain’t billion of people watching.”

However, the NBA did not pay heed to Bryant’s warning. They are now facing the consequences, as fans and analysts are incensed by the players’ performance in the 2024 All-Star game. Given the outrage, the NBA will likely have no option but to make sweeping changes to the All-Star weekend. However, they should have heeded Bryant’s advice five years ago.