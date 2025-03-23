“Don’t Y’all Dare Tell Me To Put My Sister On Full Screen”: Kyrie Irving Livid On Twitch As NBA Fans Disrespect Sister Asia

Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sits on the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving had an unfortunate end to his 2024-2025 NBA campaign after suffering a season-ending ACL injury. Fortunately, the nine-time All-Star has found solace in his Twitch stream, as it allows him to remain connected with his fans. He recently returned to Twitch for the first time since his injury and had an extremely funny blow-up at his chat for “playing with him.”

Kyrie’s older sister, Asia, walked into the room while he was in the middle of his stream, prompting the baller’s chat to ask him to go full-screen so they could see more of her. That didn’t sit well with the 2016 NBA Champion. “Yo chat, what are y’all doing,” asked Irving, who had a small smile on his face but was attempting to convey a serious demeanor. “One person could end this whole stream,” he threatened.

Family is clearly very important to the Mavericks star. His stepmom, Shetellia Irving, is his sports agent who helped negotiate his numerous NBA contracts. Drederick Irving, Kyrie’s father, was the first signature athlete signed to his KIA Anta brand. He also has a clothing line with Asia, known as “Mind-less.” Suffice to say, he wasn’t about to let people he does not know disrespect his oldest sibling.

“Don’t y’all dare tell me to put my sister on full screen,” he shouted. “I know y’all be at home getting away with this sh**. Not here though.” While Kyrie certainly proved that he was a good younger brother, he did later admit that he was just messing with his chat. “I appreciate y’all,” he added. “I’m only f***ing around with y’all.”

Irving did later circle back on the topic later in the stream, where he reminded his chat to not let their “gooner thoughts win.” Besides, the future Hall of Famer had more important things to discuss.

Irving opened up about his ACL injury on the very same stream

A narrative that started spreading was that Kyrie’s ACL injury was a result of him getting his minutes drastically increased in the absence of Luka Doncic and an injured Anthony Davis. That certainly upset a large number of Mavs fans, but Kyrie himself doesn’t regret playing the game he loves longer.

“If you ask 95% of the league if they rather be playing 15 minutes or 35 minutes a night, I guarantee you 95% of them would say 35 minutes,” he told his chat. “I led the league in minutes, so the f*** what…”

The latest report on Irving’s injury was that he would most likely be through rehab by the time training camps start for the 2025-2026 season. He also showcased on this stream his ability to walk which is astounding given just how recent the tear happened.

The ACL injury was one of the many black cloud moments that happened to the Mavs ever since the Doncic trade was finalized at the beginning of February. Who knows what a healthy Dallas could have done this postseason.