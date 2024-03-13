Pokimane Is Set for a Possible Return to Twitch After Her Earlier Departure

Imane “Pokimane” Anys shocked the world when she revealed she will Twitch after being on the platform for a decade. However, the “Twitch Queen” didn’t leave the purple side permanently, and a recent hint confirmed her return.

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer recently took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to announce her upcoming streams, as she has been away from streaming for over three weeks. Fans were sure delighted to see their beloved streamer streaming again. However, Poki added a link to her Twitch channel rather than YouTube.

After rejecting to re-sign with Twitch, the 26-year-old could be seen streaming on her YouTube channel. Undoubtedly, many thought this was the new home for Pokimane. However, that might not be the case, as Imane’s latest tweet suggests she is still willing to stream on the Purple platform. So, her 9.3 million Twitch followers will once again witness their queen in action.

How can Pokimane still stream on Twitch?

Pokimane leaving Twitch had everyone believing, she would never return to the purple side. However, she only decided not to extend her exclusivity contract with Twitch. Hence, the 27-year-old can now stream on any platform she wishes to, including Twitch. However, because she is no longer a Twitch partner, she might not receive special privileges like a better revenue split.

Fans were curious to know if Pokimane would sign an exclusivity contract in the future. However, according to a February 2024 Tweet, the 27-year-old has no plans to sign such a contract anytime soon. Instead, she prefers to be “free as a bird“ and stream wherever she likes.

Despite Poki’s rejection to exclusively join a platform, she has a lot of options on the table. Twitch has lost several of big-name streamers like xQc and Adin Ross, to rival platforms, so they would love to keep the “Twitch Queen.” On the other hand, Kick has been trying to get the Morccon-Canadian on board, but she might not be on the green side since the platform supports gambling streams, which Pokimane stands against.

Besides Twitch and Kick, the best choice for Pokimane would be to join YouTube. Many of her streamer friends like Valkyrae, Ludwig, and LilyPichu, are exclusively streaming on YouTube. Moreover, Pokimane already has an established YouTube channel which has over 6.59 million subscribers. Hence, it will be interesting to see if she stays a “free bird” or joins a platform in the coming months.