Donte DiVincenzo Credits Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson On His ’24 Second’ Movement

Having spent one year with the Golden State Warriors, Donte DiVincenzo was able to perfect the art of the three-pointer from two of the greatest shooters ever. Despite not having a great 2022-23 season, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were able to impart some knowledge to DiVincenzo, who has credited them both after his preseason debut with the Timberwolves.

In an interview during practice, DiVincenzo was asked about his off-ball movement from the game against the Lakers in preseason and whether it was something he picked up from his former teammates. Without missing a beat, he replied,

“Being with Steph, being with Klay, it’s the nonstop moving, the moving of the whole 24 seconds. Never standing still, because when you’re standing still the defense is resting. When you’re moving around, they’re gonna mess up at some point. It may be the first 5-6 seconds of the clock or the last 2-3 seconds. You may not get the shot, but when you’re moving around, somebody else might get the shot and that’s the only thing you can hope for.”

DiVincenzo had a breakout season with the Knicks last year and was all set to run it back after the New York side acquired his Villanova teammate Mikal Bridges to form the ‘Nova Knicks’. However, a shock trade with the Timberwolves saw DiVincenzo and Julius Randle move to Minnesota and Karl Anthony-Towns go the other way.

Reports claimed DiVincenzo wasn’t ready to accept a bench role in New York, and he has the opportunity to lock down a starting spot in Minnesota. With Mike Conley not getting any younger and Anthony Edwards being a major inside paint threat, the Wolves could use his outside shooting and constant movement to create space for their superstar.

Additionally, with him having added Curry’s ’24 second movement’ to his game, DiVincenzo can expect to be given even the same amount of freedom from beyond the arc as he was in NY. Having shot 40.1% on 8.7 attempts last year, it seems unlikely he’ll shoot more. However, Chris Finch and his men desperately need a 3-point threat after losing KAT, and DDV seems like the perfect option.

His shooting range was in full effect against the Lakers in preseason, as he scored 11 points on 4-4 from the field, including 100% from beyond the arc (3-3).

While he prepares for his next preseason game, an interview he gave before his debut offers fans a deeper insight into what he brings to the side.

DiVincenzo’s new role with the Wolves

True to the modern NBA, DiVincenzo proved he understands that game time needs will shape the lineup and has said he’s open to playing whatever position is required of him.

“It doesn’t matter. I’m a basketball player. Our team is full of basketball players, so whatever Finch throws out there, I think the IQ of this team, the versatility of this team makes anything possible. You’re not in a box of just the one, or just the two. You can play with so many different lineups. Small, big, it doesn’t matter and I think that’s what’s so exciting about this,” he said.

His assessment of the Wolves’ versatility is very sharp. With Naz Reid coming off the bench, they already have the 6th Man of the Year. Additionally, rookie Rob Dillingham proved his mettle in the preseason victory over the Lakers with 21 points.

The trio of Dillingham, DiVincenzo and Reid could form one of the most formidable second units in the league and could be just what the Wolves need to finally make the Finals for the first time in franchise history.