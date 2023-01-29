HomeSearch

“At This Point, Let The Players Wear Their Own Jersey”: NBA Fans Mock 2022-23 All-Star Jersey Designs, Claiming They Look Like Gradients

Arun Sharma
|Published 29/01/2023

NBA Fans Are Outraged Over The 2022-23 All-Star Jersey Designs, Claiming They Look Like A Gradient

The All-Star Weekend is almost upon us, this time in its 2022–2023 iteration. The 2022–23 All-Star Game is being played in Viviant Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fans do not have a problem with the location, with Salt Lake City being scenic this time of the year.

However, they do have a problem with the jerseys that the players will be wearing. The colors of the uniform are strikingly similar to the Utah Jazz outfits themselves. How very convenient, since the game is being played in the state.

It’s almost like the manufacturers had a bunch of blank slates lying around and decided to make “special” jerseys out of them.

NBA fans are outraged, and rightfully so.

Also Read: Youngest All-Star in the NBA: How Old Was Kobe Bryant When He Beat Out Magic Johnson For the Honor?

Gone are the days when Jerseys used to be a symbol of uniqueness – minimalism has claimed another victim

The days of special jerseys for the All-Star game are well and truly gone. From wearing their personal jerseys to now wearing a Photoshop gradient, things have come a long way. It used to be magical to watch Vince Carter wear that red Velociraptor on his chest, but now fans have to watch LeBron James look like a mango.

Minimalism has its place, but not in the NBA. Sports teams are supposed to be loud and boisterous, not corporate-like. People do not want to come to an entertainment center and be presented with a mindless, pointless, robotized version of a fun game.

Adam Silver, why did you approve this? Just go back to the 2018-19 jerseys. white and black, with the logos of their teams emblazoned on the front. That was a beautiful concept, and it was executed to perfection.

Also Read: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Scoring Record: Is the NBA Scheming Behind the Scenes for LeBron James to Break the Record?

NBA Fans want their money back – The All-Star Jersey is a major flop in their eyes

Nobody likes the jerseys this time around; everyone has a complaint about them. Apart from the few “minimalism” fans, nobody likes these. And for those who follow minimalism, wouldn’t this be the exact opposite? A Utah Jazz jersey recycled and branded as special?

The 96 All-Star jerseys, with their white and blue themes, were some of the best uniforms to date. Watching Michael Jordan wear them gives people the chills. Fans want some sort of excitement from a “special” jersey, not the look of a melted creamsicle.

Also Read: Bronny James’ $7.5 Million NIL Valuation Eclipses Fellow High School Phenom, Mikey Williams

About the author
Arun Sharma

Arun Sharma

Arun Sharma is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A double degree holder and a digital marketer by trade, Arun has always been a sports buff. He fell in love with the sport of basketball at a young age and has been a Lakers fan since 2006. What started as a Kobe Bryant obsession slowly turned into a lifelong connection with the purple and gold. Arun has been an ardent subscriber to the Mamba mentality and has shed tears for a celebrity death only once in his life. He believes January 26, 2020, was the turning point in the passage of time because Kobe was the glue holding things together. From just a Lakers bandwagoner to a basketball fanatic, Arun has spent 16 long years growing up along with the league. He thinks Stephen Curry has ruined basketball forever, and the mid-range game is a sight to behold. Sharma also has many opinions about football (not the American kind), F1, MotoGP, tennis, and cricket.

Read more from Arun Sharma