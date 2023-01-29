“At This Point, Let The Players Wear Their Own Jersey”: NBA Fans Mock 2022-23 All-Star Jersey Designs, Claiming They Look Like Gradients

The All-Star Weekend is almost upon us, this time in its 2022–2023 iteration. The 2022–23 All-Star Game is being played in Viviant Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fans do not have a problem with the location, with Salt Lake City being scenic this time of the year.

However, they do have a problem with the jerseys that the players will be wearing. The colors of the uniform are strikingly similar to the Utah Jazz outfits themselves. How very convenient, since the game is being played in the state.

It’s almost like the manufacturers had a bunch of blank slates lying around and decided to make “special” jerseys out of them.

NBA fans are outraged, and rightfully so.

Also Read: Youngest All-Star in the NBA: How Old Was Kobe Bryant When He Beat Out Magic Johnson For the Honor?

2023 All-Star jerseys. How are we feeling? pic.twitter.com/hE0xIP3AZ3 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 27, 2023

Gone are the days when Jerseys used to be a symbol of uniqueness – minimalism has claimed another victim

The days of special jerseys for the All-Star game are well and truly gone. From wearing their personal jerseys to now wearing a Photoshop gradient, things have come a long way. It used to be magical to watch Vince Carter wear that red Velociraptor on his chest, but now fans have to watch LeBron James look like a mango.

Minimalism has its place, but not in the NBA. Sports teams are supposed to be loud and boisterous, not corporate-like. People do not want to come to an entertainment center and be presented with a mindless, pointless, robotized version of a fun game.

Adam Silver, why did you approve this? Just go back to the 2018-19 jerseys. white and black, with the logos of their teams emblazoned on the front. That was a beautiful concept, and it was executed to perfection.

Also Read: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Scoring Record: Is the NBA Scheming Behind the Scenes for LeBron James to Break the Record?

NBA Fans want their money back – The All-Star Jersey is a major flop in their eyes

Nobody likes the jerseys this time around; everyone has a complaint about them. Apart from the few “minimalism” fans, nobody likes these. And for those who follow minimalism, wouldn’t this be the exact opposite? A Utah Jazz jersey recycled and branded as special?

At this point, just have the players wear their own jerseys. One team wears home, the other away. These are awful — Throck (@JThrock45_) January 27, 2023

2018 and 2019 were amazing imo pic.twitter.com/LLLmZIRyEs — splash nephew (@splashnephew) January 27, 2023

Very Utah — Christopher Reive (@ChrisReive) January 27, 2023

Literally just a gradient pic.twitter.com/A7Cn5zaas5 — Lil guy (@Justlildude) January 27, 2023

The 96 All-Star jerseys, with their white and blue themes, were some of the best uniforms to date. Watching Michael Jordan wear them gives people the chills. Fans want some sort of excitement from a “special” jersey, not the look of a melted creamsicle.

Go back to East v West and make the jerseys inspired by where the game is played, the 96’ All Star jerseys should be the level of excellence to achieve. — Todd (@BigTimeToddyJam) January 27, 2023

Also Read: Bronny James’ $7.5 Million NIL Valuation Eclipses Fellow High School Phenom, Mikey Williams