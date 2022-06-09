“DPOY Marcus Smart is owning Stephen Curry!”: Fans demand respect on Celtics star’s name after INCREDIBLE defensive performance vs Stephen Curry and Warriors

Marcus Smart got lots of criticism since winning DPOY. Following his performance against Steph Curry, fans are demanding he gets his respect!

The Boston Celtics are the best defensive team in the NBA. The squad has been in top form throughout the playoffs and a large chunk of credit goes to Marcus Smart.

The veteran guard has been a rock for the Celtics this season. He averaged around 12 points, four rebounds, and six assists this season, while also contributing close to two steals a game.

His performances were the main reason why the NBA decided to award him with the Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2022 season!

Marcus Smart is the 2021-22 NBA DPOY 🔐 The first guard to win the award since Gary Payton pic.twitter.com/nror3GraOM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2022

Smart’s performances have truly been exceptional, yet there were still doubters regarding whether he deserved the award. However, his contributions in the Finals may just shut them up.

Fans call for Marcus Smart to be given some respect after his performance against Steph Curry in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Marcus Smart has been under heavy criticism ever since he won the DPOY award. Many have debated whether or not there were others more deserving of the honor.

Meanwhile, Smart has been doing his duty in silence, leading the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Now, in Game 3, he is finally getting the credit he deserves, holding Steph Curry to only 12 points. Fans are now calling for him to be given the respect he truly deserves!

HERE WE GO THE REAL STAT!!! GIVE THE DPOY HIS CREDIT!!! https://t.co/GISwkJG1hP — Jayson Tatum 🏆Finals MVP🏆 (@__Saucemann) June 9, 2022

People really trying to justify this by saying he averaging 30. The point here is to Smart doing his thing when they get matched up. https://t.co/4LA30xj3gW — Sir Otit 🇩🇴🇭🇹 (@_Titinn_) June 9, 2022

If he continues to put up such amazing defensive performances, he is guaranteed to continue to put the naysayers in their place.