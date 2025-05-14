“Screamed at My Dad and I”: Cameron Brink Recalls Steph Curry’s Courtside Interaction Leading to Hilarious Newspaper Report

Damion Lee and Steph Curry played together for the better part of 4 seasons, and during that time, the two became brothers-in-law. Lee ended up marrying Steph’s sister, Sydel, who is now the co-host of a podcast with Cameron Brink. During said podcast, Lee was talking about playing with Steph and against Seth Curry, when Brink remembered a funny story about attending a matchup between the brothers.

The scene was a regular-season game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors. It was the only season Seth was on the Blazers, and the two would eventually meet up again in the Western Conference Finals that year. But this regular-season game still meant a lot to both teams, as Brink learned.

You see, Cam was sitting courtside with her father in support of the Curry brothers. Late in the game, Steph hit a massive jumper to give the Dubs a 9-point lead. He then turned to the crowd and let out a big yell. Brink and her father happened to be nearby, and a news tablet snapped a pic of the moment.

“Steph made a shot, turned around, and just screamed at my dad and I,” Brink shared. “And I remember like, literally just screamed. And then I remember in the paper… It was like, ‘Steph Curry yells at random fans.’”

The funny story got a good laugh out of Sydel and Lee. Brink thought it was hilarious that the news tablet thought she was a Portland fan when in reality, she was there supporting Steph and Seth. Cam even shared that Steph looked like how his son does now when he yells.

“He put his arms behind him, it honestly looked like Canon,” Brink said. “You know when Cannon yells, he sticks his arms [down]. That’s literally what he did.”

As they say, like father, like son. Canon will most likely continue to copy his father’s mannerisms. Imagine if he could copy Steph’s shooting ability as well?

But moving on, the Brinks and Currys have always been close family friends, dating back to the 80s. Dell and Sonya Curry both met at Virginia Tech and were both friends with Cameron’s parents, Greg and Michelle Bain-Brink. When Steph and Seth were born, the Currys named the Brinks as their godparents. Then, to return the favor, the Brinks named the Currys as Cameron’s godparents.

All these years later, Cameron, Steph, and Seth are all still very close. As mentioned, she works with their sister, Sydel, on her podcast. And the families can often be seen snapping photos with each other whenever they meet in public.

But the news wasn’t up to date on the Brinks’ relationship with the Currys at the time. So, for a brief moment in time, Cameron got to play the role of a random Portland fan.