“Skip Bayless wore 23 before Michael Jordan and LeBron James”:$17 million-worth veteran analyst is shockingly the first-ever big name to wear iconic number

Skip Bayless is known by many as the guy who hates LeBron and reveres Michael Jordan – Fate has a unique twist.

John Edwards Bayless II – with such an Oklahoman name like that, he needed to have something cooler. In high school, he claimed to play at an elite level in the Point Guard role, playing for the Northwest Classen High School in the JV league. While he did play for them, he was by no means the second coming of Pistol Pete as he claimed.

He may have worn the same number as the legendary SG did in LSU, but he was by no means anywhere close to being like him in terms of basketball ability. The silver-haired fox averaged a whopping 21 points…. in 15 games. Not 21 ppg, 21 points total in 15 games. At a rate of 1.4 ppg, he must be one of the worst point guards to have ever played. A guy who averaged the same as Draymond Green’s steals has no right to talk that loud.

But not every renowned sports analyst has to be a strong sports person. Sure they may know the nuances better, but experience in watching the game makes up for the lack of playing skills. Pistol Pete was the first famous person to put on the number 23, albeit in college, Skip is the guy who wore it before Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Man skip Bayless wore 23 before Jordan and LeBron lmaooo pic.twitter.com/jiDjTR5E69 — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) July 3, 2022

Also Read: “LeBron James Hasn’t Replied to Skip Bayless in 15 years for a Good Reason!”: NBA Twitter Responds as the War Between Draymond Green’s New Media and Old Media Heats Up

NBA fans cannot contain their excitement to find out about Skip Bayless’s jersey number – for good reason!

It all makes sense now – no wonder the Jordan love is real. But for some reason, he hates LeBron, a man who could have very well been his son’s age. The logic behind his hate is unknown, but the reason behind loving Jordan has finally been unlocked.

LeBron wanna be like Skip SO BAD!!!!! — ✪ (@smh24yt__) July 3, 2022

It is a well-known fact that Bron idolizes MJ to the point where he’s worn his jersey number. It’s not Jordan, but Skip Bayless who he’s trying to emulate! Come on LeBron, accept it and open your heart to Skip’s constant beckoning.

This generation of basketball is loosely shaped around what Stephen Curry does, but this man who wore 23 before it was cool, shaped multiple generations to wear such a fabled number.

Not Stephen Curry Skip Bayless changed this game — depressed 7/11 fan (@Kevin43503829) July 3, 2022

MJ clears — Matthew (@VIMatthew_) July 3, 2022

Also Read: “James Harden takes a more team-helpful deal while Russell Westbrook opts in for his $47M”: Skip Bayless calls out the Lakers PG for self-centered approach