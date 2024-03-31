Luka Doncic’s Knee Issues Renders Availability vs ‘Red-Hot’ Rockets Uncertain

Mar 29, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) holds his knee after a play against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks have been in fine form recently, winning six straight games. Due to their 10 victories in the past 11 games, per ESPN, the Mavericks have bridged the gap to the #5 New Orleans Pelicans. With Zion Williamson and co. losing their recent contest against the Boston Celtics, Jason Kidd’s boys have a great shot at rising up in the standings by clinching a win tonight. Hence, the availability of Luka Doncic will be important.

The Dallas Mavericks have a fairly healthy roster for the past few weeks. However, for tonight’s clash against the Houston Rockets, the Texas side has added two crucial players on the injury report. While Josh Green continues to be “OUT”, Luka Doncic is listed as “Questionable”.

During the Dallas side’s latest clash against the Sacramento Kings, Doncic hurt his right knee. In the first quarter of the bout itself, the Slovenian collided with Malik Monk. While Monk immediately exited the contest, Luka was still in the game.

Despite limping around toward the end of the second quarter, the European superstar ended up playing 41 minutes and recorded 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 12 assists per game, per NBA.com.

Can Luka Doncic and co. avoid the play-in tournament?

Halfway into the season, the Dallas Mavericks had a 26-23 record and were placed in the play-in territory. However, since the 8th February trade deadline, the Texas side has been on a tear, winning 16 out of 22 games.

Due to their recent improvements in performance, the Mavericks have climbed up the standings and are now placed 6th in the West, per NBA.com. While they sit merely 0.5 gam

es behind the #5 New Orleans Pelicans, there is a possibility that Luka Doncic and co. tumble down the standings.

With six of their nine remaining games being against teams with a .500 or better record, it’ll be difficult to maintain their position as the Phoenix Suns (who are only 1.5 games behind them) eye that #6 seed.

Luka Doncic, who has been averaging a staggering 33.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game, will have to keep his production up. Further, the likes of Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr will also have to step up if the Mavericks want to advance to the 2024 playoff without participating in the play-in tournament.