WATCH: Jimmy Butler Sports New Hairdo at ‘Starting 5’ Premiere Alongside LeBron James and Anthony Edwards

Netflix’s latest docuseries, Starting 5 premiered today. The event brought all five stars together (LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis, Jimmy Butler, and Jayson Tatum) to promote the show.

The show followed the five stars through the 2023-24 NBA season. It captured the successes and failures each player faced both on and off the court and how they dealt with it.

LeBron James poses with Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis on the red carpet for the Starting 5 premiere, Netflix’s upcoming docuseries (via @MarcJSpears)pic.twitter.com/fssDxpJSfq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 24, 2024

The premise of the show is to give millions of fans another perspective of their favorite players and see them as more than just millionaire celebrities.

However, something that one cannot overlook is the Miami Heat star’s new hairdo that he sported during the premier. Butler was rocking a semi-bald look from the sides with cornrows on top while on the red carpet. While the rest of the stars did not say much, fans are well aware of Jimmy Bucket’s tendency to try new hairstyles every year.

Over the past few years, Butler has rocked new looks right before Media Day. The new look goes onto YouTube thumbnails, team jumbotrons, and even on that year’s NBA 2k video game as well.

This was Butler’s look before the 2023 Media Day.

As outrageous as Jimmy looked, it did not take him long to change his hairstyle back to normal in a few weeks. This was Butler’s bold hairstyle before the 2022 Media Day.

“I’m just messing with stuff to make the internet mad. That was my goal this summer and it worked.” Jimmy speaks on his offseason hair styles. #NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/5cDFBFadhB — NBA (@NBA) September 26, 2022

When asked why he went with that look, Butler said,

“I’m just messing with stuff to make the internet mad. That was my goal this summer and it worked.”

So, now fans won’t have to wait until 2024 Media Day to see what the Heat star will have up his sleeve. Apart from the five stars on the red carpet, the Sacramento Kings’ latest addition, DeMar DeRozan was also spotted at the premiere.

“You’re not even in the show!” Jimmy Butler & Demar DeRozan catch up at the Starting 5 premiere. pic.twitter.com/2kEtZFaObt — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2024

The show will start airing on October 9 and many are calling it a must-watch already. Will you be following the Starting 5 show?