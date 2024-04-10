“Draymond Green as a PG”: LeBron James Picks Underrated Pacers Guard as One of His Favorite Current Players

Every athlete, especially the younger ones, crave validation from savants of the game. For several players in the league, nothing holds more value than a LeBron James co-sign on their skill and talent. On a recent episode of his ‘Mind the Game Podcast’ with JJ Redick, the Lakers superstar talked about T.J. McConnell and unveiled that the Indiana Pacers star is one of his favorite players from the current lot.

McConnell appeared in the 2015 NBA draft but wasn’t picked by any team. After a short stint at the 2015 NBA Summer League, he was signed by the Philadelphia 76ers, and he stayed there for the next four years before moving to Indiana.

Even though his career didn’t really take off, the 32-year-old is considered one of the most underrated players in the league. McConnell now has something to celebrate as the all-time points leader publicly acknowledged that he is a “fan” of his game.

“T.J. McConnell is like… he’s like Draymond as a point guard.”

In the opening minute of his podcast, LBJ repeatedly said that the Pacers point guard is one of his current favorite players and also stated what sets him apart. He compared McConnell to Draymond Green saying that the 6’1″ PG has qualities similar to the 6’6″ PF of the Warriors. He said,

LeBron’s co-host also considered McConnell to be a crucial player. Redick said, “He’s like a… there’s certain guys that check into the game and it changes the flow of the game.” Both of them highlighted the impact that a player like McConnell can make on the court for their team.

After nine seasons in the league, McConnell has finally looked like a dependable floor general, along with two-way scoring abilities. With the Pacers looking like title contenders this season, McConnell seems to be getting into the rhythm.

T.J. McConnell’s season so far

McConnell is having his best season so far with the Pacers. The Pacers are currently ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 46-34, on a three-game winning streak. As for his individual performances, the guard is averaging 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1 steal while shooting 55.5% from the field. With 69 games played this season, this is his best scoring performance for the Pacers in the last five years.

While LeBron heaped praise on the 32-year-old, McConnell is averaging 10.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1 steal against the King, in the last five games. According to Stat Muse, he has played 20 games against LBJ, averaging 7.7 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. The Pacers star is also considered very effective at the defensive end, and he has a defensive rating of 117.3 this season.