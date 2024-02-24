LeBron James Heaps ‘Unbelievable’ Praise on Gregg Popovich Whilst Praising Victor Wembanyama

On Friday, LeBron James returned to action after missing the Los Angeles Lakers‘ defeat to the Golden State Warriors with an ankle injury and put on a show to lead his team past the San Antonio Spurs. Post-game, James was asked about Victor Wembanyama, and the Lakers superstar praised the rookie while also giving props to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

The four-time MVP scored 30 points, dished 9 assists, and grabbed 7 rebounds in a 123-118 win for the Lakers. The Spurs kept the game close until late in the fourth quarter, courtesy of a sensational performance from rookie Wembanyama. He scored 27 points, hauled in ten rebounds, and assisted eight times but couldn’t see his team over the finish line.

James was all praises for the 20-year-old as he said,

“He’s special and he has an unbelievable coach that’s going to make sure that he does things the right way. Play the game the right way. He’s going to continue to develop. He’s already special, but he’ll continue to get better and better and better each and every year and each and every game that he’s on the floor.”

James heaped more praise on Popovich and called him one of the greatest coaches in NBA history and one of the best people he’s been around. The Lakers star added that he valued their friendship and the conversations he had with the veteran coach.

Undoubtedly, Popovic is one of the greatest coaches in the league. In his more than 2 decades of coaching the Spurs side, he helped stars like Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, David Robinson and many others rise to greatness. If Wemby continues to work under the 5x NBA-winning coach, he will surely be joining the elite list.

Talking about the game, James’ return provided a much-needed boost to the Lakers. His impactful performance ensured the Lakers secured the win and stayed within striking distance of fifth-placed New Orleans Pelicans and sixth-placed Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers cannot afford any more slip-ups if they want to keep their playoff dreams alive.

LeBron James and Gregg Popovich’s relationship

LeBron James and Gregg Popovich have never worked together but share a deep respect. They have met in the Finals thrice, and Popovich leads their head-to-head battle 2-1 in the championship series. Despite the head coach costing him two NBA titles, James is affectionate towards him. In 2017, the then-Cleveland Cavaliers superstar called Popovich the greatest coach of all time.

The Spurs head coach has also publicly praised and defended James. In 2013, Popovich sounded off at journalists for critiquing the four-time MVP’s basketball IQ. He said,

“He doesn’t need any of you to tell him anything. He knows more than all of you put together. He understands the game. If he makes a pass and you all think he should have shot it, or he shoots it and you think he should have made a pass…your opinions mean nothing to him!”

James was among the first to congratulate Popovich when he signed a new five-year extension with the Spurs last offseason and told him that he owed him a dinner.

James and Popovich share a special bond that goes beyond the basketball court. They never shy away from praising and vehemently defending each other if needed. They’ve never been co-workers but have still forged an incredible friendship.