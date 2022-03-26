“Draymond Green can’t play without Steph Curry or any superstars”: Warriors DPOY scores just 4 points and commits 5 turnovers in 4th consecutive loss without Curry

Draymond Green has yet another horrid offensive game without Steph Curry out on the court, having merely 4 points and 5 turnovers.

The Golden State Warriors have lost their 2nd seed placing to the Memphis Grizzlies and with only a handful of games left in the season, it doesn’t seem as though they’ll get it back. With Steph Curry out and Klay Thompson not yet being his old self, It’s up to Draymond Green to shoulder more of an offensive load than usual.

It’s safe to say that a Swiss-Army knife type player like Green lives up to that comparison in every facet of the game except for scoring. The way that the Warriors play, it doesn’t require Draymond Green to be an incredible offensive player in the scoring department.

Green works around the perimeter, directing traffic as a pseudo-point guard for the Dubs. his dribble hand-offs that lead to him screening for Steph Curry are the bread and butter of their stellar connection with one another.

Without Curry, those DHOs are now being set up for players that aren’t even half of the shooter that the 2x MVP is.

Draymond Green has merely 4 points against the Hawks in yet another loss.

It’s quite a shame that the Warriors big-3 could play merely one game together before an injury sidelined one of them. This time it was Steph Curry who went down with injury and is out until a further update.

While Green’s defense and general game IQ is enough to keep him in a game, his offensive limitations make it a tough decision for Steve Kerr and his staff.

In the past 4 games without Curry, the Golden State Warriors have lost every one of those game and their resident podcast host has been going through it on the offensive end of the floor. He’s registered merely 12 points over these past 4 games, including tonight’s performance that saw him drop 4 points on 3 FG attempts.

Not to mention the fact that he had an uncharacteristic amount of turnovers with 5. The Atlanta Hawks aren’t exactly an elite defense from top to bottom and yet, the Warriors couldn’t get much going other than having Klay Thompson drop 37 points with a solid connection to Green.