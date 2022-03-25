“Forget LeBron James, would you take Stephen Curry or Michael Jordan?”: When Stephen A Smith was bit a little too hard with the Baby Faced Assassin’s bug

When ESPN Analyst Stephen A Smith picked Stephen Curry over LeBron James and compared him to Michael Jordan

Back in 2015, Stephen Curry was having the time of his life. The 6’2 guard had just won his first MVP trophy and a championship for his team. They met LeBron James and his Cavs in the Finals, taking them down 4-2, winning the first ring for the Warriors in 40 years.

Stephen Curry led that campaign and did the exact same to kick off the 2015-16 season. The Warriors, in Steve Kerr’s absence, went 24-0 to start the season. Their first loss of the year came to the Milwaukee Bucks, midway through December.

During the first 2 months of the season, Stephen Curry was on a world of his own. The reigning MVP was seemingly unstoppable. His dominance in the league was so apparent, analysts stopped comparing him with LeBron James for the best player in the NBA. Instead, they started comparing him to the GOAT himself.

Stephen Curry was constantly getting compared to Michael Jordan

To kick off the 2015-16 season, Stephen Curry already was proving to us why he deserved his unanimous MVP that season. In October 2015, he averaged 39.3 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. In November, he averaged 30.1 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.1 rebounds. He did all that while shooting 59% from the field, and 48.6% from the deep.

Curry’s hype had grown so much, that ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith went on-air on First Take, and made a bold claim. Earlier, Steph was getting compared to LeBron James as the best player in the league. However, his start to the 2015-16 season had people comparing him to the best player ever. Stephen A Smith and his co-host Brad Daugherty tried comparing the Warriors’ star to Michael Jordan.

The Warriors eventually went on to beat Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls’ NBA record of 72 wins. They went on to win 73 games and set an NBA record. Steph ended the season with 30.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds.

Even though Steph can’t match MJ’s GOAT status, he sure is the GOAT shooter, and would go down as the greatest ever to do the same.