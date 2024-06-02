Draymond Green Coldly Scoffs at 4x All-Star Declaring His Team Better Than 2017 Warriors

Could the 2004 NBA champs Detroit Pistons win a seven-game series against the 2017 winner Warriors, who had 2x Finals MVP Kevin Durant? 4x All-Star Rasheed Wallace, a crucial member of the 2004 Pistons squad, fancied his team’s superior size advantage to stave off the Warriors’ blitz. Conversely, 4x champ Draymond Green, who is second in All-Time ejections, jibed that the Pistons stand no chance against his loaded squad.

On X, Green pointed out that the Pistons tallied merely 72 points per game during their playoff run, akin to a half-time score in the current NBA. Meanwhile, he argued that the Pistons would be unable to keep their defensive balance in Pick-N-Roll situations against a team surrounded by a ton of catch-and-shoot players and creative scorers,

“Sheed we would’ve smacked yall. Yall was scoring 72 points per game. That’s not winning a half. And we putting you and them big ass forces in every pick and roll. Let’s see you move them feet. That one ring was great though big bro. We all appreciated it!”

The “one ring” reference can be a jibe too considering the Chauncey Billups-led Detroit Pistons cracked two finals for one championship compared to Steph’s Warriors’ four titles in six finals.

This is another fascinating hypothetical attached to the ceaseless series of NBA “What Ifs”. The exchange between two oft-ejected forwards surely made up for an exciting build-up. It was natural that the X comment section pounced upon this chance to roll out their takes.

A divided comment section

In response to Wallace’s take, the Warriors fans were of course going to let the world know about their championship addiction in recent years. One of them posited that the 2004 Pistons would not even win one game against the 2017 Warriors, “Cook draymond y’all sweep them.”

This sentiment was echoed by another Dubs fan who wrote, “Dawg 2017 Warriors are sweeping them ”.

On the other hand, some voices questioned this claim. An X user pointed out that the Pistons were unable to inflate their scoring averages because of the superior defense in the mid-2000s. The commenter also argued that Green will be fouled out quickly from the game and the Warriors’ depth will not be enough,

“Points was lower because real defense was played & let’s not forget you would also have to guard somebody. Who gone take yo place when you foul out”.

Meanwhile, another commenter fancied the 2004 Pistons’ chances and wrote, “Pistons in 5 ”

We have our daily dose of a hypothetical NBA match-up which divides opinions. Of course, such debates are a way of living a fantasy while discarding the ever-evolving NBA rulebook and the difference in contexts based on time periods. Now that the athletes involved in such scenarios have been contemplating them, it has given further wings to such fantasies.