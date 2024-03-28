Draymond Green’s 4th Ejection of 2023–24 Season Brings Him ‘Dangerously’ Close to Rasheed Wallace’s ‘Infamous’ Record

The Golden State Warriors recently defeated the Orlando Magic in a thrilling 101-93 contest. The Warriors were on back-to-back games, as they had just disposed of Miami, the day prior. Even though Stephen Curry and the Dubs closed out the contest at Kia Center, things weren’t looking good for the Oakland team at the start of the contest. Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected early into the contest, leaving the floor just four minutes into the match.

Green picked up a double-technical on this instance. The first one came after Green bumped into referee Ray Acosta. Green, who was arguing with Acosta over Wiggins’s prior call, didn’t seem too happy with his booking, as the Warriors forward started targeting the veteran referee.

Things quickly worsened, as Green allegedly hurled profanity at the NBA referee, resulting in the 4-time champion getting kicked out of the game. Warriors leader, Stephen Curry, didn’t seem amused with his teammate’s actions, as he looked visually disturbed by Green’s behavior.

With Green’s recent ejection, the 34-year-old is slowly inching toward the top of the NBA’s ‘career ejection list’. As things currently stand, the renowned trash-talker is just six shy of Rasheed Wallace’s record of 29 career ejections. If things continue as they have, Green should be able to catch Wallace by the end of the season.

Curry and HC Kerr seem to be losing patience with Draymond Green

Draymond Green is a genius, but he has his flaws. The former Michigan State player has made a name for himself as a strong-willed floor general who can do ‘anything’. He has shown that he can shoot, rebound, defend, call plays, run plays, screen, and even play decoy. But basketball aside, Green has a problem with accepting and controlling his temper.

Draymond’s passion often ends up hurting the team more than helping it. Green has already missed over 25 games this season, and the Warriors have struggled to win without him. In fact, the Warriors just picked up their first win this season, in games where Green got ejected, going 1-3 this season.

After the recent win against the Magic, Warriors HC Steve Kerr was asked about Green’s recent ejection and he didn’t seem to be supporting his player,

“Too bad. It was unfortunate. He deserved it.”

Even Green’s teammates seemed disappointed in the ejection, as even Stephen Curry expressed frustration with the situation,

“All I’ll say is we need him. He knows that. We all know that. So whatever it takes for him to be on the floor and available, that’s what’s gotta happen.”

With just 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Warriors need to pull up their socks. With a record of 38-34, they will have a shot at either keeping the 10th spot or possibly even stealing the 9th from the Lakers. The Dubs will have to be wary of the Rockets as well, as Houston sits just two games behind them.