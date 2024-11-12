Draymond Green Cuts off Reporter, Shuts Down Klay Thompson Chatter Amid NBA Cup Opening Game

The Golden State Warriors dynasty lost a core member after a disgruntled Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks this summer. The two teams are set to face off on Tuesday for the first time this season in what will also be the opening night of the NBA Cup. Meanwhile, Warriors star Draymond Green decided to shut down all the hype about the match-up being about his former teammate’s return to Chase Center.

Advertisement

During the Warriors’ media availability on Monday, a reporter attempted to ask Green a question referring to the matchup as the “Klay game”. Green immediately intercepted that sentiment even before the reporter could finish his question.

He said, “We have a very important In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday. We bombed it last year and I’m looking forward to having a better turnout in it this year.”

reporter calls tomorrow the “klay game” and draymond cuts him off to call it just a “very important IST game” didn’t even let the reporter get the question off, but yall created a problem with klays response pic.twitter.com/RZB1ramZXj — madison (klay’s version) (@okayyklay) November 11, 2024

Golden State has already announced that they will be honoring the legendary Warriors player in his return. The organization will hand out a one-of-a-kind captain hat to Klay, commemorating his love for sailing.

Salute to Captain Klay Get this one-of-a-kind Captain Hat on Nov. 12, thanks to @kpthrive! Arrive early for a special pregame celebration as we salute Captain Klay pic.twitter.com/K0GVGTe1pv — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) November 8, 2024

This is what makes Green’s comments so puzzling since it seemingly negates the importance of the occasion. Thompson and Green were teammates for 12 seasons—they went to six NBA finals together and won four of them.

In addition, aside from the team’s accomplishments, Thompson is one of the greatest players in the franchise’s history. Therefore, it just seems unnecessary to downplay his return when even franchise leader Stephen Curry has expressed his emotions on the occasion.

This just creates additional drama before the momentous occasion. However, other members of the Dubs team had different responses to the question.

Green isn’t the only Warriors member to speak on Klay

The media has bombarded the Warriors with questions about Klay’s return. Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr have been the prime targets.

Curry revealed that he has no idea what to expect ahead of their matchup against the Mavericks. He stated, “We’ve had homecomings before, but nothing like this.”

What will Klay Thompson’s return on Tuesday be like? Steph Curry: “I don’t know. We’ve had homecomings before, but nothing like this.” pic.twitter.com/NT34K1kKyg — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 11, 2024

Kerr took the opposite approach from Draymond as he said, “I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be very emotional. Can’t wait to see Klay.”

Steve Kerr on Klay’s return to Chase Center on Nov 12: “I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be very emotional. Can’t wait to see Klay”#DubNation pic.twitter.com/2jis2B5vwQ — AK (@Sudharsan_AK10) November 11, 2024

The majority of the Warriors recognize that this won’t be any ordinary game. Draymond will perhaps reveal the true sentiment behind his comments in his actions during Thompson’s return to the Bay.