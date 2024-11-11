Stephen Curry Hilariously Annoyed at Festus Ezeli for Mentioning Upcoming Battle Against Klay Thompson

The moment that the Golden State Warriors fans have been dreading the most is less than 48 hours away. On Tuesday, November 12th, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will play against one another for the first time this season. After securing an 11-point win against the OKC Thunder, Steph was asked about the upcoming encounter.

Advertisement

The Warriors star had a hilarious reaction to the ordeal.

During the post-game interview on NBCS, Steph pretended to get upset with his former teammate Festus Ezeli for the question.

Ezeli asked, “Steph, we’re finally at the game now where you can process the emotions of having to play against Klay Thompson. What is that gonna be like for you?” Before the 35-year-old could complete his question, Steph tilted his head back in frustration and said, “Don’t do this to me. Don’t do this to me, Fez. I’m not ready for this, man.”

After controlling his emotions, Steph said that he would be looking forward to seeing his friend again. He stated that “It’s going to be a lot” to process on Tuesday, so, he will try to prepare himself mentally for the same. The emotions are going to be all over the place at Chase Center during the matchup.

"Don't do that to me, Fez!" Steph isn't ready for Klay's return to the Bay on Tuesday night 😭 pic.twitter.com/JGfzrSTEG7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 11, 2024

It almost seemed like Ezeli stopped Steph from enjoying the win tonight because he had a brilliant game against the Thunder. He dropped 36 points, five rebounds, and seven assists on 56.5% shooting from the field and 53.8% from beyond the arc.

Regardless, it’s time for Steph to live with the realization that he will be facing his beloved former teammate next.

Curry didn’t handle Klay Thompson’s decision very well

Steph joined the Warriors in 2009. Two years later, Thompson joined the league and formed arguably the most successful duo in modern-day basketball at Golden State. After playing together for 13 seasons, Thompson left the Warriors earlier this year. While talking to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Curry revealed that, in the beginning, he didn’t accept his decision to leave.

He said, “Put it this way. He can ask. But I don’t got to listen.” Soon, he had to come to terms with the reality, “Life throws a lot of curve balls in sports. You’re used to seeing people change places and teams. [However] up until but a week before he decided to sign Dallas, we never really thought it was going to end.”

While Thompson will forever be irreplaceable for Steph as a friend, the Warriors have found a brilliant three-point shooter in Buddy Hield to replicate the impact that Thompson used to have on the franchise. So the Mavs-Dubs clash would be an interesting affair.