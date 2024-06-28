Draymond Green Declares the Winner of the 2024 NBA Draft Using Steph Curry Justification

Feb 22, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with forward Draymond Green (23) after a timeout against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

While the NBA 2024 draft class lacks the allure of the 2023 class, there are several names with significant breakthroughs, who can be a difference-maker for their squad. However, nobody can predict the career trajectories of youngsters as the league has seen several hidden gems in such drafts. Draymond Green, who was picked in the second round (35th pick) of the 2012 draft by the Golden State Warriors, gave his two cents about the winner of the 2024 draft.

As per Green, the Minnesota Timberwolves emerged on top after trading for Rob Dillingham who was selected at #8 by the San Antonio Spurs.

Downplaying the doubts shown by various teams regarding Dillingham, Green declared him as the future PG of the Timberwolves because of his innate ability to score, “The reason Minnesota Timberwolves won the draft is because they drafted the Point Guard of their future in Rob Dillingham who I think is a very special player…”

According to the Warriors forward, if Dillingham figures out the Wolves’ system and they understand his tendencies, he can thrive like his teammate Stephen Curry, who was also overlooked during the 2009 draft. On The Draymond Green Show, the 34-year-old predicted,

“When you can get a really good player who can score the basketball, Steph Curry and figure out how the system works for him, and all of a sudden the franchise is in a territory that they have been never before.”

He praised the 19-year-old for showcasing a terrific attitude and willingness to learn. Considering Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards will take him under his wing, he is bound to make a lot of noise in the league for the foreseeable future. Will Rob Dillingham be able to fit in the Wolves’ schemes right away?



Rob Dillingham may be a worthy gamble for the Wolves

After getting his name called in the draft, Dillingham sat down with Taylor Rooks and showcased his excitement at the prospects of playing with an elite team. He expects to become the piece that fuels the Timberwolves’ title quest.

Admitting the rigors of adjusting in the NBA, the Kansas alum alluded to bringing scoring depth to the squad. When asked about how he could help the Ant-led squad, he answered,

“Yeah, just another scorer and another player that also playmakes, does everything, They just need one more piece. I feel like they were honestly good this year and they could’ve won it this year. So adding me is just a plus to the team.”

The top-notch scorer spent his sole NCAA season with the Kansas Jayhawks. He put up 15.2 points and 3.9 assists, per game in a bench role. So, the guard is already used to coming off the bench and possesses athletic and shooting abilities. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts to the high-profile NBA actions.