1x NBA Champ Claims Anthony Edwards and Co. Found Crucial Piece in 2024 Draft Class

The recently concluded NBA Draft 2024 witnessed various twists and turns. While Bronny James being drafted by the Lakers stole the show, Jeff Teague believes that the Minnesota Timberwolves are the ones who benefitted the most from it. On the recent episode of Club 520 Podcast, the former NBA athlete detailed why he thinks Anthony Edwards and Co. “won the draft”.

Teague believed that the Wolves were looking for a player like Rob Dillingham and they pounced on the opportunity to pick him at the eighth overall spot. He added that Dillingham was the missing piece of the puzzle from their campaign last season.

Teague said, “Getting Rob Dillingham, that’s the piece that was missing.” Dillingham’s ability to perform off the bench might have surely helped the tired Wolves squad. The team looked like a strong title contender last season if they had some crucial role players on the bench.

Teague also believes that the Wolves needed a young point guard, who could help Ant-Man with the scoring responsibility. The Kentucky Wildcats star is the perfect player to fill that spot for the franchise. Teague said, “Rob is…an exciting player. So, mixing him with AE, they’re gonna blend so perfect, bro.”

The podcast panel even compared Dillingham to Lou Williams. They said that the 19-year-old could become the modern-day Lou Williams who can score for his team at every opportunity, thrown at him. The rookie is coming off of one year of college experience, so, the franchise might take its sweet time in making him a regular feature on the court.

During his time in Kentucky, Dillingham played 32 games, averaging 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and one steal, per game. He also had a decent 23.3 minutes of playing time per game. Now, the Wolves, last season, were having a pretty good playoff run until they met with the Mavs in the Conference Finals.

That is where their weakness was exposed as they failed to match up to the scoring brilliance of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Wolves ended up losing the series in five games. If Dillingham is really what Teague believes him to be, this might be the time for the Minnesota franchise to finally mark their presence in the history books with a championship run.