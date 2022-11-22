“I Love Basketball and Am Crazy!”: When 6ft 6″ Kobe Bryant Shocked Jimmy Kimmel With Ridiculous Work Ethic

Kobe Bryant is easily one of the hardest-working players in NBA history. His legendary work ethic is what inspired the term “Mamba Mentality”.

Bryant was a workaholic who always focused on improving his game. It’s what made him one of the greatest of all time. The 6ft 6″ guard always wanted to be the best in the league, no matter whether it was his rookie year, or his 20th year in the league.

However, what is surprising is that this insatiable need to be the best was present even in his high school days. So much so, that his practice schedule left many thinking, the young Mamba was crazy.

Jimmy Kimmel was shocked upon hearing about Kobe Bryant’s insane high school schedule

Finding out that Kobe Bryant is obsessed with training isn’t a big deal. After all, his need to be the first person in the gym and the last person out is well-documented.

However, it gets a little bit scary when you find out he’s been doing this since high school. At least that’s what happened with Jimmy Kimmel, who questioned the Black Mamba’s sanity after hearing that he got into the gym at 5 AM and left at 7 PM.

It certainly is crazy when you think about it. But, nevertheless, a very Kobe thing to do. It’s what makes him who he is.

Safe to say, the basketball world would be much different if we didn’t have a Kobe who was intent on improving himself and obsessed with winning every game.

Kobe refused to take things easy even if he had a few games in. hand over his opponents

The Black Mamba may have been crazy about winning, training, and being the best, but that never clouded his judgment. No matter what, Kobe never underestimated his opponents, even when he was up two games in the NBA Finals in 2009.

“Job’s not finished.” On this day in 2009… Kobe Bryant made it clear his goal was to win it all! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/csxuGwWm1I — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 8, 2022

Safe to say there will never be another Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba was one of a kind and always will be.

