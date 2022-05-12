“Devin Booker & LeBron James bought their Moms $130000 Mercedes G-Wagons”: How the Suns and Lakers stars try to bring happiness to their single moms after life long struggles

LeBron James and Devin Booker both were brought up by single moms and have given them everything in the world since they made it big in the NBA

LeBron James is a generational athlete who has made his name throughout the globe. He might not have the undisputed agreement of people around the world to be the best basketball in the world, but he sure is the best influencer NBA has ever seen.

It was never his dream to become what he has now, he just wanted to play in the greatest league of the world as a kid, and when he did, he made sure everyone noticed. LeBron stans might remember a young James speaking about his goals, dreams, and his mom when he wasn’t drafted into the league.

(2002) Teenage LeBron gets asked if his dream is to play in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/NMfIV2uG7D — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) May 8, 2022

That kid will go on to make and break several records in the league in the next 20 years, arguably becoming the best to ever do it. And when he did, the kid from Akron made sure his mother was showered with gifts regularly for making him what he is, throughout all the struggles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gloria James (@gloriajames)

James’ mother Gloria James not only played a massive role in the King’s career but even after being a single mother, made sure for him to become a great human being before anything else.

Devin Booker is not far behind LeBron James in giving his mother big surprises

The Suns’ superstar Devin Booker who along with Chris Paul is on the cusp of making it to the Conference Finals after losing it out last year in the Finals, is also a hefty spender on gifts.

Born to a famous international basketball player, Melvin Booker, and half Mexican–American and half Puerto Rican mother, he was raised in Grand Rapids, where he lived just with his mom who never married his dad. So, he never saw the lavish life, that he’s making his mother live these days.

Similar to LeBron, he also purchased a silver Mercedes G Wagon as a gift for his mother on her birthday in January 2022.

Devin Booker & LeBron James both bought their Mom a new car for their birthdays ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6ZBFMumBee — Prep Hoops 🏀 (@PrepHoops) January 23, 2022

We all know Book’s love for cars seeing him drive his black Impalas around. He didn’t leave any opportunity to give his mother a complete car as well. As mentioned by Auto Evolution, G 550 with a hefty price tag of $131,750, is equipped with a 4.0-liter engine and a 9-G Tronic automatic transition that gives an output of 416 HP and 450 lb-ft of torque.

