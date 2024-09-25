“Klay Thompson’s Got a Lot to Prove”: Mark Cuban Explains How Difficult It Was to Get ‘Life-Long Warrior’ to the Mavericks

On the Club Shay Shay podcast, host Shannon Sharpe asked him how he convinced Thompson to leave the Warriors and join the Mavericks. Cuban explained that the team tapped into the guard’s desire to prove he was still among the best two-way players in the league after a difficult season. He said,

“If you’re the number one, like Steph’s not going anywhere. The number two guy, if it’s not going the way you want, then the door is open… Somebody who’s really got something to prove and Klay’s got a lot to prove.”

Cuban explained that he knew he could sway Thompson’s mind and convince him to join the team. He credited general manager Nico Harrison, head coach Jason Kidd, and guard Kyrie Irving for helping in his quest to push the four-time NBA champion to swap teams after 13 years. He said,

“The timing was right. Kudos to Klay for being willing to make the move. Kudos to [Nico Harrison], [Jason Kidd], and [Kyrie Irving] for making it happen,” Cuban said.

Thompson’s addition to a team that made it to the NBA Finals last season is an exciting prospect and even franchise icon Dirk Nowitzki is eagerly waiting to see him in action.

Nowitzki is excited about Thompson joining the Mavericks

During an appearance on the DLLS Sports podcast, the Hall of Famer was asked about his thoughts about the Mavericks landing Thompson. He said,