Draymond Green Describes Half-Time Panic as USA Narrowly Avoid Loss to Serbia

Sourav Bose
Published

Draymond Green. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

After trailing most of the game, Team USA achieved a miraculous 95-91 victory against Serbia in the Paris Olympic semi-finals. However, the back-and-forth nature of the game kept viewers on the edge of their seats while causing panic among USA fans.

Draymond Green was no exception on this list, recently confessing to feeling pressure.

On The Draymond Green Show, the 34-year-old admitted panicking upon seeing Team USA trail by 11 points at half-time. He even contemplated adding the roster’s leaders, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, to a group chat to give them a piece of his mind.

Following this, he pointed to the necessity of this win while referencing one of his earlier declarations, mentioning,

“I was this close to putting Bron and Steph in a group chat., like, ‘Bruh, come on, man’… But I was tweeting like a motherf***er… We couldn’t lose this game because although I didn’t end up on this Olympics team, I remember vividly, winning in 2021 and like saying, ‘Yo, next step is to beat France in France'”.

Green‘s seeming overreaction remained understandable given the shortcomings of Team USA throughout the clash. Despite entering the game as favorites, they were outscored in each of the first two quarters.

This misery didn’t end there as Serbia sustained its dominance to take a 76-63 lead by the end of the third quarter.

However, the last 10 minutes showed why the fans didn’t need to worry. Team USA scored 32 points in the fourth quarter, making up for their earlier deficit while securing a spot in the final. Additionally, Curry regained his form with a 36-point display, and James became the first-ever Olympic basketball player to register two triple-doubles in the tournament’s history.

This eventually made Green’s prediction partly come true, as France defeated Germany 73-69 to earn a shot at the gold medal. With home advantage by their side, it remains tough to rule out the chances of the European giants.

That said, Team USA remains the heavy favorite for the clash. So, their unbeaten streak might continue on Saturday, as Green and the fans hope for a fifth consecutive gold.

