“Draymond Green fouls out 3 times in 5 games, the first time since Kobe Bryant and Shaq played in the Finals!”: The Warriors’ forward’s poor run of form continues despite the win 

Nobody would want to be Draymond Green right now. Despite his team winning, he fouled out for the 3rd time in 5 games, a horrendous record.

The Golden State Warriors have the crucial 3-2 series lead. Tonight’s team performance summed it all up, you do not need individual excellence to lead a team to wins.

The standout player of the night was Andrew Wiggins. He poured in the points, kept up the good defense, and grabbed a ton of rebounds.

Steph’s shooting night was average, and Klay Thompson was also mediocre but combined, they were solid. Perhaps the biggest question mark this whole series is the fact that Draymond Green has been horrendous.

Draymond Green is the first player to foul out 3 times in a Finals series since 2000. pic.twitter.com/Mq9KmbFALL — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 14, 2022

Draymond Green Fouls out thrice in a space of 5 games, the first time since Kobe and Shaq played together in 2000!

The fact that this hasn’t been in over 22 years speaks volumes about Draymond’s bizarrely horrendous run of form. His stat line of 8-8-6 does him no justice either.

While it is still better than his rather poor 2-3-4 stat line from a few nights ago, it is still nowhere near as good as it should be.

Charles Barkley, the guy who came up with the “triple-single” moniker for Draymond Green will be very happy with that one. He will most likely be rolling on the floor laughing.

But, we don’t think Draymond would care as much. His team is just one win away from clinching the Championship for the fourth time in eight years.

However, as a player, he definitely should. His numbers have fallen off a cliff and the moment the Warriors decide he brings no utility, they will move him.

