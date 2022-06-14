Basketball

“Draymond Green fouls out 3 times in 5 games, the first time since Kobe Bryant and Shaq played in the Finals!”: The Warriors’ forward’s poor run of form continues despite the win 

Nobody would want to be Draymond Green right now. Despite his team winning, he fouled out for the 3rd time in 5 games, a horrendous record.
