Basketball

“Draymond Green, if making history was easy, why bother?”: When Kobe Bryant motivated the DPOY with a text that inspired GSW to come back from a 3-1 deficit vs the Thunder

“Draymond Green, if making history was easy, why bother?”: When Kobe Bryant motivated the DPOY with a text that inspired GSW to come back from a 3-1 deficit vs the Thunder
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"This is painful for me to say but Stephen Curry just passed Isiah Thomas as the best small guard!": Charles Barkley gives his flowers to Warriors star after winning his 4th Championship
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Draymond Green, if making history was easy, why bother?”: When Kobe Bryant motivated the DPOY with a text that inspired GSW to come back from a 3-1 deficit vs the Thunder
“Draymond Green, if making history was easy, why bother?”: When Kobe Bryant motivated the DPOY with a text that inspired GSW to come back from a 3-1 deficit vs the Thunder

Back in 2016, when the Warriors faced the brink of elimination, Kobe Bryant sent an…