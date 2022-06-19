“The property value in Boston is higher Ja Morant, we traded that estate in!”: Draymond Green claps back at the Grizzlies superstar as he continues his celebratory barrage

Draymond Green is not pulling back his punches, he has soaked in all the vitriol just to wait until he wins. His victim today is Ja Morant.

Well, it has been two days since the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship but we are just entering the weekend. What does that mean? It means Draymond Green has time for everyone, every single person who hated on them.

The Warriors forward has been going on a hunting spree. He has been pulling out receipts and letting everyone know they made it.

All the vitriol, all the hate, all of the slander has been absorbed for this moment and this moment only. Today, the Most Improved Player of the year Ja Morant decided to chip in.

Morant spoke out about Klay Thompson being petty about Jaren Jackson Jr’s tweet and according to the Grizzlies superstar, they are taking up some valuable real estate in the Warriors’ heads.

We traded that real estate in @JaMorant the property value was higher in Boston https://t.co/X7Du6zSiZF — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 19, 2022

Draymond Green claps back by saying they have much more valuable real estate in the form of the Boston Celtics to worry about!

No stopping the chirping, Draymond retaliates by saying they already have more valuable real estate in their head. Who does it belong to? The Celtics, of course.

We cannot discredit the Boston Celtics for a scintillating run to the Finals and by the looks of it, so doesn’t Draymond. In fact, he has been a very vocal supporter of the Celtics’ run.

Looks like Draymond Green, has all the time on the victory parade as he has been replying to haters. And he has been doing it all day long!

Whatever, be the case, the Grizzlies look like they will be out for revenge next season. While we reel back from this crazy season, believe us, we are already licking our chops about the next one.

