“Draymond Green is already in mid season form!”: Warriors’ star gets a Flagrant 1 as he barrels into Austin Rivers with his knee out

Warriors’ star Draymond Green gets a Flagrant 1 Foul for his closeout on Austin Rivers, ends up hitting Rivers with his knee

The 2021-22 NBA season is right around the corner. However, before the season starts, the teams are getting a good opportunity to test out their lineups during the preseason. The Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets clash tonight, for their second preseason game. The Nuggets go into the game without Michael Porter Jr, whereas the Dubs decided to rest their veteran Andre Iguodala.

In the three quarters so far, the Nuggets and the Dubs have had a close encounter. The Nuggets led by as much as 15, but the Warriors have cut it to 5 to end the 3rd frame. Jordan Poole continues to impress, as he scored 17 points. Stephen Curry scored 14, and Draymond Green has 8 points and 3 rebounds. Meanwhile, for the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic scored 17 and Aaron Gordon has 16.

Draymond Green gets a Flagrant 1 foul for hitting Austin Rivers

With less than 3 minutes to go in the first half, Draymond Green tried to close out Austin Rivers on a three. However, Rivers was faking the shot, and moved a little ahead to draw contact. In doing so, he was met with Draymond Green’s extended knee.

Draymond Green barrels into Austin Rivers on the pump fake 😦pic.twitter.com/gyaHNNKYQm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 7, 2021

The referees took a long, hard look at the foul, and decided to call it a Flagrant 1 foul.

Preseason flagrant: Draymond Green flying knee to Austin Rivers ribs on a late transition contest, after arguing a non-call on the other end. Rivers was down for a bit, but appears fine. Looks like Draymond apologized to him at the FT line. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 7, 2021

Thankfully, Rivers did not sustain any injury. After the foul was assigned and Rivers was shooting the free-throws, Green went over to apologize, and things seemed okay between the two.