“Hey Michael Jordan, am I a Hall-of-Famer now?”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry confronts ‘His Airness’ regarding his 2019 comments

Warriors’ Stephen Curry talked to Michael Jordan during the Ryder Cup, discusses his Hall-of-Fame eligibility and MJ’s former statement

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry is one of the most unbelievable players in our age, nay, the entire NBA History. The NBA GMs agree and in their survey, this year, rated him as the best Point Guard in the league, for the second year in a row. He has revolutionized the game and changed it for the better.

Stephen Curry is coming off the best season of his career, as a player. He averaged 32 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists for the season. He won the scoring title, and almost single-handedly carried the Warriors to a playoffs spot in the stacked Western Conference. Recently, Stephen Curry sat down with the GOAT Michael Jordan. They both were attending the Ryder Cup, and Steph interviewed the legend. During the interview, Steph asked MJ a lot of things, including a question every Curry fan has wanted His Airness to answer since 2019.

Stephen Curry discusses his HOF eligibility with Michael Jordan

Back in 2019, Michael Jordan had claimed Stephen Curry wasn’t a Hall-of-Famer yet. He acknowledged Curry’s greatness, but dismissed him as a lock for the HOF.

“He’s still a great player, not a hall of famer yet, though,” Michael Jordan jokes about Steph Curry as he tells @craigmelvin he’d keep the same four guys (Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen and James Worthy) to play against anyone with pic.twitter.com/tDBQKjDQAa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 21, 2019

Fast forward two years, Stephen Curry had a chance to ask the GOAT about his thoughts now. Steph was on the Athletic NBA Show, where they asked him about confronting MJ about his statement. Curry revealed that he talked about the same during the Ryder Cup.

Marcus Thompson: “So, did you ask him if you are a Hall of Famer now?” “The first question, I just blurted it out, and he said, ‘First-ballot Hall of Fame, no problem.’ That’s verbatim what he said.” David Aldridge: “But did you ask him if he likes you now more than he likes Russ?” “No, we didn’t get into that one though.”

Hearing the GOAT himself acknowledge the 2x MVP, Curry sure would be elated. He would try to carry on his hot form from the previous season and lead the Warriors back to the playoffs.