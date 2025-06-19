Paolo Banchero’s Character Brought To Forefront by Austin Rivers

Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) wait fro a break in play in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic have made it clear that they intend to contend in the 2025-26 NBA season. The trade to acquire Desmond Bane shows the entire league that the Magic are no longer playing any games. Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are great players, but they aren’t responsible for giving the front office faith in this core. That begins with Paolo Banchero.

The 6-foot-10 forward has established himself as a star in this league. Although he played only 46 games due to injury, he averaged an impressive 25.9 points per game. In his two appearances in the postseason, he has proved he is not just a regular-season player.

In 12 playoff games, Banchero is averaging 28.0 points and 8.5 rebounds on 44.7% shooting from the field. He has been able to dominate while being the primary source on offense day in and day out.

The addition of the Magic’s newest star means expectations will increase. Some players would shy away when the lights get brighter, but that isn’t in Banchero’s character. Former NBA player Austin Rivers has watched the Magic star closely and spoke highly of Banchero ahead of this new chapter for Orlando.

“He has an extreme work ethic and he loves his craft,” Rivers said on the Off Guard podcast. “He purposely bought a house a huge house here in Orlando that had a gym so he could always be in the gym.”

Rivers has a close connection to Orlando since his father, Doc, coached the team during his adolescent years. Since retiring from the NBA after the 2022-23 season, he has resided in Orlando and has watched the Magic closely.

Banchero’s love for the game has stood out drastically, but it isn’t the most defining characteristic to Rivers. “Forget how good he is as a basketball player. I’ve gotten to talk to him and there’s a level of humility with this kid that you just don’t see,” Rivers proclaimed.

Rivers’ comments aren’t just his opinion from personal conversations with Banchero. The 22-year-old’s actions follow suit.

Banchero grew up in the Seattle area and refuses to turn his back on the place that made him who he is today. He has become a sponsor of his former AAU team, Rotary Style. Through his sponsorship with the Jordan brand, he was able to give those players a push to achieving greatness.

“I grew up playing for the same program my whole life, the Seattle Rotary, and I felt it was one of the first things I wanted to do was to bless them with a sponsorship,” said Banchero.

Banchero doesn’t limit his off-court actions to his hometown area. He has been a blessing within the Central Florida area. The Magic organization honored Banchero’s deeds by naming him the recipient of the 2024-25 Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award.

The one-time All-Star character exudes a winning mentality. Now that the Magic have a more competent roster, on-court success will surely follow. If anyone deserves to be at the mountaintop, Banchero is proving it should be him.