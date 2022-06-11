“Draymond Green is an unbelievable player and a key piece to winning titles”: Kyle Kuzma fires back at Chris Webber unfairly comparing Warriors star to Wes Welker

Draymond Green had yet another uninspiring game, and that had Chris Webber comparing him to Wes Welker, perhaps unfairly. Kyle Kuzma rushed to his defense though.

The Warriors forward has been the center of attention all Finals long despite what everyone else has been doing. It’s either his antics that have dominated storylines, or the fact that he hasn’t been contributing at all to help the Warriors.

In game three Draymond was fouled out, and the stats still indicate that he has more fouls than points all series long. It’s not a good look for Draymond whose value used to be incredible.

That’s not to say he still isn’t integral to what the Warriors do, he definitely is. His defense and physicality is exactly what the Warriors need in a series against a team much bigger and more defensively active than them.

“You could throw whoever out there. As long as we win, I really don’t care” 🗣️@Money23Green responds to sitting in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/ql1tfTI7Yk — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 11, 2022

Chris Webber compares Draymond Green to Wes Welker, Kyle Kuzma rushes to his defense

Draymond’s critics have been having a field day with his latest performance. He was benched for a good portion of the fourth quarter, late into it as well when the Warriors were pulling ahead.

As you saw, Green was definitely fine with being subbed out, but it speaks to a larger issue on his part. However, when Green came back in, he did secure a huge offensive rebound with 1:15 left with the Warriors up three, giving them an extra possession. After a Curry clear out, Green then dished to it Looney who converted to put the Warriors up five and really put the game away.

If Green can produce like that consistently, he’s doing more than enough. Nobody is expecting Green to score 20+ points, but he needs to have an impact and show that he deserves to be on the court.

Chris Webber interestingly compared Draymond to ex-NFL receiver Wes welker, and nobody can figure out if he meant it as a diss or as a compliment or something else completely. Even Webber didn’t really seem to understand his own comparison.

However, Kyle Kuzma took it the wrong way and assumed the worst from Webber, and in return, he quickly came to Green’s defense. He noted how Welker was a solid contributor for whatever team he had been on, and in the same way, Draymond is just as impactful.

That’s he’s a unbelievable player & a key piece to winning titles… ??? https://t.co/WBBKxgs6TG — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 11, 2022

Of course, if Webber did mean it as a diss, then he didn’t really do his research. Sure Welker had a major slip up in Super Bowl 46 when he dropped a crucial third down catch that would’ve sealed the Patriots win, but all in all, he’s been a great receiver in the playoffs.

In 13 playoff games, Welker caught 88 passes for 866 yards and five touchdowns at an average of 66.6 yards per game. Further, he was also a big contributor in the regular season, sliding in as one of the best slot receivers of the 2000s and 2010s.

Regardless of how Webber meant it, Draymond Green shouldn’t take his comments to heart. He needs to focus on his game right now and be the best he can for his team.

