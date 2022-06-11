“LaMelo Ball is being sued for $10 Million!”: How Hornets star’s publicist is suing him for not honoring to give her 10% of the $100 Million deal with PUMA

LaMelo Ball loves to flex his wealth. As seen when he blew $4 million of his $100 million PUMA deal. Something he is now being sued for!

The Charlotte Hornets have looked to be on the rise ever since they drafted LaMelo Ball. The youngest of the infamous ‘Ball Brothers’ is a prodigy and looks destined for greatness.

Melo skipped playing NCAA basketball, instead choosing to go professional with the Illawarra Hawks of Australia in 2019. A year later, he would be selected third overall by Michael Jordan’s Hornets.

Since entering the league, he has gone on to average 18 points, six rebounds, and seven assists per game in his first two seasons. He was even voted Rookie of the Year in 2021!

And the NBA’s Rookie of the Year goes to … LaMelo Ball, sources told @wojespn 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5cZK4VAadr — ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2021

Also Read: “Not only can you not beat Michael Jordan, but you also can’t beat me, Lavar Ball!”: When Kevin Hart pulled out his trash talk against Lamelo Ball’s father

LaMelo has been amazing ever since he was drafted. However, not everything has been smooth sailing, as seen when he got sued by his own publicist.

LaMelo Ball was sued for $10 million by his own publicist following a huge $4 million spending spree

In 2019, LaMelo hired publicist Amber Johnson to find him some high-profile deals. He made this decision just as he graduated from high school.

Johnson did the best she possibly could and even helped him secure the biggest deal of his career so far. A $100 million deal with PUMA! All she wanted in return was 10% of the profits.

However, Amber is now suing Ball for $10 million, claiming she is yet to be paid. This was a shock, especially after seeing his $4 million spending spree. A spree that saw him spend $300,000 on a Ferrari, $1 million on a Richard-Mille watch, and $2.6 million on a condo!

Also Read: “Ja Morant’s insane $400,000 jewelry spending spree had LaMelo Ball and NBA stars iced out”: How the Grizzlies star became a trendsetter for fashion in the NBA

Amber sued her former employee in January of 2022, and he is still busy fighting this case in court. It doesn’t look like its going to go anywhere, anytime soon.