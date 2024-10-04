Draymond Green Names 49ers Fred Warner as His NFL Comparison

Draymond Green has the reputation of an old-school ‘tough guy’ in the NBA, a dying breed in the sport. Therefore, comparing him to an NFL player was always going to be an interesting conversation. The veteran Golden State Warriors star often embodies the physicality of a football player during his defensive efforts on the court.

During an interview at the Oracle Arena, Green was asked to name his NFL counterpart. The four-time NBA Champion had to name a linebacker as his NFL comp. He named the San Francisco 49ers’ linebacker, Fred Warner.

During the interaction with Sloane Knows, Green said,

“My NFL player comparison, I am going to go with Fred Warner. Fred Warner is the best linebacker in the NFL. He plays for the San Francisco 49ers, and he is a dog.”

While justifying the comparison, Green claimed that Warner is the best linebacker in the NFL. This mighty declaration isn’t a controversial take in the slightest.

Warner has started the 2024-25 NFL season in top form. In just four games, he has recorded three force fumbles, which is the most in the league so far.

In the 2023-24 season, the most recorded were six. That was also the season where Warner recorded the most forced fumbles of his career with four.

Defensively at their peak, both Warner and Green are top players in their respective sports.



In the 2016-17 season, Green won the Defensive Player of the Year award. In his career, he has been named to eight All-Defensive Teams.

The areas where both players’ skills intersect are in the depth of their defensive abilities. Moreover, their versatility in their position elevates them from their competitors.

Green has showcased that he can guard every position on the court. One possession he can hold his own in front of Jamal Murray, and in another guard Nikola Jokic on the block.

Warner, on the other hand, has redefined the responsibilities of an off-ball linebacker. On a given down, the three-time Pro-Bowler can track three different players. His versatility in coverage separates him from other linebackers in the league.

Warner has held opposing quarterbacks to a 17.9 passer rating this season. This mark is by far the best of any linebacker in the NFL.

Therefore, Green picked a pretty good comp in Warner.