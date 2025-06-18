George Kittle Reveals His Favorite Part About Brock Purdy’s $265 Million Extension With the 49ers

One of the biggest tasks the San Francisco 49ers prioritized this offseason was extending quarterback Brock Purdy. The former Mr. Irrelevant has made himself anything but irrelevant since his first NFL start as a rookie in 2022.

Since then, Purdy has gone 23–13 as a starter, including two playoff runs and a Super Bowl appearance. With his extension looming, the 49ers took care of business by making him the eighth-highest-paid quarterback in the league, signing him to a five-year, $265 million deal.

Joining SiriusXM NFL Radio, Purdy’s teammate George Kittle was beyond thrilled about this extension. He also expressed gratitude that his, Purdy’s, and Fred Warner’s deals were all wrapped up before May. No drama, no drawn-out negotiations.

“My favorite things about the contracts we knocked out me, Purdy, and Fred Warner, all before May was over, and I love that,” Kittle said.

And while Purdy became one of the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks with his new deal, Kittle and Warner each became the highest-paid players at their respective positions. Warner signed a three-year, $63 million extension, while Kittle landed a four-year, $76.4 million contract.

“When you knock those out and the guys have the entire offseason and summer just to focus on football, and not have any other internal stressors, that’s how you guys can get on a roll and into a rhythm going into training camp,” Kittle continued.

It’s not often you see fifth- and seventh-round picks become the highest-paid players in the NFL. But that’s exactly what happened with Purdy and Kittle.

Purdy, selected as Mr. Irrelevant with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft (262nd overall), began as the team’s third-string quarterback. Kittle, meanwhile, was a fifth-round selection in the 2017 Draft. Both players worked their way up from afterthoughts to stars, becoming two of the best at their respective positions.

No wonder Kittle couldn’t stop praising Purdy’s relentless work ethic, saying it was a big reason he earned that massive deal.

“He’s been the same guy since I met him, and that makes me happy,” the tight end said. “I like it when the team that drafts you rewards its players because that’s what you’re trying to do. They draft you because they want you to perform. He’s done nothing but perform, win football games, and he’s played at a really high level.”

“My favorite thing about [Brock Purdy’s] contract is that you knocked out me, Purdy, and Fred Warner all before May was over.”@gkittle46 talks about his QB’s big new dealand the @49ers focus this offseason https://t.co/FtQYrmDliN #FTTB | @SolomonsWisdom @RyanDLeaf pic.twitter.com/MzpORQhcOL — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 18, 2025

The 49ers and Purdy did have a down year this past season. They finished last in the NFC West with a 6–11 record, and Purdy’s 96.1 quarterback rating was the lowest of his three seasons.

The team underwent a roster overhaul this offseason as well. They also lost several key players, including Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, and others. So while the contract news is encouraging, fans might still have concerns. Especially about whether this roster can make a legitimate playoff push.