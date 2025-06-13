49ers GM Defends $404.4 Million Investment in Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Fred Warner

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; (Left to right) San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54), quarterback Brock Purdy (13), offensive tackle Trent Williams (71), running back Christian McCaffrey (23), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19), and tight end George Kittle (85) celebrate after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

It was an expensive offseason for the San Francisco 49ers. They didn’t hold back, investing a staggering $404.4 million in just three cornerstone players: quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle, and linebacker Fred Warner.

Despite losing several key contributors via free agency, roster cuts, and the high-profile trade of wide receiver Deebo Samuel, the 49ers prioritized long-term stability by locking in their core.

Brock Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million extension, making him the eighth-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Fred Warner received a three-year, $63 million extension, making him the highest-paid linebacker in the league. And George Kittle landed a four-year, $76.4 million deal, becoming the highest-paid tight end.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, 49ers general manager John Lynch defended the team’s big-spending approach, emphasizing that re-signing this trio was an easy decision.

“These guys were pretty easy decisions,” Lynch said. “Brock’s our quarterback, and that was an easy think-tank session going into the offseason. We went to work on doing a deal. Brock wanted the commitment from us, and we had to get it done.”

Lynch also responded to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who recently suggested that Nick Bosa was the lone remaining core piece on the 49ers defense. Lynch firmly disagreed.

“We were also able to get two of our franchise’s best players—and that’s saying something here with the Niners—with Kittle and Fred Warner,” Lynch said. “Schefty said Bosa’s the only holdover on our defense—I think Fred Warner would have a little something to say about that,” he quipped, briefly drowned out by McAfee’s reaction.

While the front office made difficult decisions to move on from veterans, Lynch framed it as a “good problem to have”—paying elite talent while simultaneously making room for future growth. The 49ers entered the 2025 NFL Draft with 11 picks, a clear sign of their intention to get younger and reset the roster around their foundational stars.

Purdy led the 49ers to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons and was named a 2023 Pro Bowler. Warner notched his fourth All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections last season. Kittle earned his sixth Pro Bowl and fifth All-Pro honors last year. Clearly, their new contracts are well-deserved. As Lynch concluded, “These guys couldn’t be underpaid. They’re too important to what we do.”