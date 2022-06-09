“Draymond Green needs to stop podcasting and talking about Cedric Maxwell”: Isiah Thomas urges Warriors star to focus on Jayson Tatum and Celtics more

Isiah Thomas calls out Draymond Green for his lack of concentration during NBA Finals, blaming his podcast and how it sidetracks him.

The Golden State Warriors are in a position that they usually aren’t used to in the NBA Finals. Draymond Green and company are down 2-1 to the Boston Celtics after an up-and-down game from both teams. The ‘3rd quarter Dubs’ were on schedule as usual but the Celts retaliated for the first time during said quarter.

The main focus of today’s Game 3 hasn’t been Steph’s continued mediocrity in the clutch or Klay Thompson semi-return to form. It has been Draymond Green and his lackluster statline where he posted 2 points on 4 shot attempts from the field to go along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Also read: “He just said Draymond Green’s kid is ugly as h***!”: Nick Wright and his poorly worded tweet about the Warriors forward’s son is under a lot of fire

The last time Green scored over 25 points in a Playoff game was six years ago when he had a 32 point game and a 28 point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s clear that his offensive skillset isn’t refined in the slightest when it comes to scoring the basketball but analysts and NBA legends alike are turning their heads towards a new narrative.

Draymond Green gets called out by Isiah Thomas.

The age of ‘new media’ where players like Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, CJ McCollum, and many more control the narrative may be backfiring. While they are proving to be good at making content that is desirable by NBA fans, many are blaming their content making and podcasting for their below-average play.

Draymond has become the poster-boy for this as all of NBA Twitter along with guys like Kendrick Perkins and Isiah Thomas are claiming he’s too distracted from the NBA Finals. The Pistons legend claimed he needs to stop focusing on talking about Cedric Maxwell and start worrying about the guys he’s playing.

Also read: “Draymond Green will have a podcast episode on how he controlled the tempo of game with 2/3/4”: NBA Twitter attacks the GSW DPOY for a horrid Game 3 performance vs the Celtics

“Anytime you lose that focus and you’re talking about Cedric Maxwell, your podcast, and the fans, you’ve lost your concentration. That shows up in the box score where you played 34 minutes, you have 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 points. Draymond Green does that in a grade school game, not in the NBA Finals.”

“Where you play 34 minutes, you have 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 points. Draymond Green does that in a grade school game, not in the NBA Finals… He has lost focus in terms of concentrating on beating the opponent” — Isiah Thomas on Draymond Green’s performance in Game 3 pic.twitter.com/tf8EdEZnCu — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) June 9, 2022

Everything from calling out the 1981 FMVP to hurling insults towards overzealous Boston Celtics fans, Green has been shining a light on topics that don’t exactly pertain towards the matter at hand.